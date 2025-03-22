"Not saying Bronny James is better than Dalton Knecht" - Ex-NFL linebacker insists critics owe Lakers' rookie an apology after breakout game

Bronny James put on a show against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, posting the best game of his young NBA career. The LA Lakers rookie posted 17 points, three rebounds and five assists, tying Dalton Knecht as the best scorer of his team.

Ad

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho reacted to James' impressive showing and insisted that many people should apologize to the former No. 55 overall pick.

On Friday, he said in an episode of FS1's "The Facility,"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A lot of people, and you know who you are, owe Bronny James an apology," Acho said. "When you watched that game, Bronny does not look like the weak link. Bronny James had as many points as any Lakers player in that game and several Lakers backups players, including Lakers backups that are in the legitimate rotation and will be come playoff time.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bronny James outplayed Dalton Knecht in that game. I'm not saying Bronny James is better than Dalton Knecht, but if you can outplay an individual who's a first-round pick in a game, you belong."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers lost the game 118-89, but James drew a lot of attention with his performance. He stepped up when several key Lakers players were out and showed glimpses of a future starter.

James even put Giannis Antetokounmpo on skates in a play that went viral on social media.

Ad

Former Super Bowl champion says people owed Bronny James an apology before Bucks game

Just like Emmanuel Acho, co-host James Jones said people owed James an apology, but not because he scored 17 points on Thursday. Jones explained that the treatment James received upon his arrival to the league was unfair, but now people are seeing LeBron James' vision.

Ad

"I think people owed Bronny an apology before these 17 points," Jones said. "They never gave the young fella a chance to go out there and work and get better. And a lot of it had something to do with some of the comments Bron said. ... They never really gave Bronny a fair shot because of who his dad was and what his dad said."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once the playoffs arrive, it'll be hard to see James in action again. The Lakers are in quest of another NBA championship and will need all the best of the best available to challenge the top squads in the Western Conference.

Once LeBron James and Luka Doncic return to action, Bronny will likely continue his time in the G League, as the Lakers will face crucial games for their playoff seeding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback