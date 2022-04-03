"Not very smart" - Klay Thompson takes a dig at Utah Jazz's tactics after the decision to play drop coverage against him proves to be disastrous

On the back of 36- and 31-point performances from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors brushed past the Utah Jazz, 111-107, to win their 49th game of the season and clinch a playoff spot.

After going on a 16-0 run and leading by as many as 21 points, the Utah Jazz gave up their lead in the fourth quarter after leading the entire game. The Warriors went on an 18-0 run, with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole catching fire and sinking back-to-back threes.

Klay Thompson, in a post-game press-conference, talked about how Gobert, instead of coming up on him, stayed in drop-coverage throughout the fourth quarter:

"It's not very smart...like I said I'm not very explosive to the rim...I just need to rise up when I have that much space...I did not let missed shots discourage me tonight"

When asked if he was surprised with the Jazz staying in the drop-coverage for the entirety of the fourth quarter, Klay remarked:

"Not surprised but I'm grateful"

Gobert put his money on the lay-up and paid a heavy price as Klay sunk three after three.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green set to return for the playoffs

The Golden State Warriors' homegrown big three had a short stint after Draymond Green's return as Stephen Curry was run over by Marcus Smart in the very next game against the Boston Celtics. Curry has been out since March 16 with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

According to the Warriors update, while Steve Kerr hoped for Stephen Curry to return to the lineup for the last few games of the Golden State Warriors, Curry will now return directly to the playoffs. Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted that the week before the first-round of the playoffs would be crucial in judging Curry's preparedness for the post-season.

In Curry's absence, the Warriors have a 2-6 record. Steve Kerr remarked that Draymond Green took a step in the right direction after the loss to the Suns on Wednesday. The Warriors managed to hold off the Suns to 41.3% from the field for the game. Devin Booker shot 5 out of 21 for the game.

The big three are set to return for the playoffs, which considerably increases the Warriors' chances for a deep playoffs run, their first since 2019.

