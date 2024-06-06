"Not sure Barkley is just totally free": Insider believes Charles Barkley’s exit could be more complicated amid Amazon and ESPN interest

Charles Barkley’s future with Warner Bros. is the newest drama in the NBA. TNT Sports, which is owned by Warner Bros., is feared to lose its NBA rights as the league is looking to strike new deals. While it would mean that Barkley might make his exit and work anywhere he wants, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand said that Barkley’s exit could be more complicated than that.

The Phoenix Suns legend is known to be a great face on TV. He is blatantly honest and inarguably the funniest cast member on TNT. Several companies like NBC (one of the leading names in taking away the deal from Warner Bros.), ESPN, and even Amazon are interested in landing the former NBA player turned TV host.

However, despite offers ready for Barkley, Marchand remarked how it wouldn’t be easy for the notable forward to make an easy exit from TNT.

“I know ESPN, Amazon and NBC are interested in him, according to executives briefed on their plans. If TNT Sports loses the NBA, I’m not sure Barkley is just totally free to do whatever he wants…though it might end up that way…especially if he continues to go after Warner Bros. Discovery chairman David Zaslav,” said Marchand.

Barkley has been going at the Warner Bros. for quite a time now. He had earlier slammed the company for putting the “NBA on TNT” staff and crew’s job in jeopardy. The 1993 NBA MVP said that they had become a family to him and that he felt bad for them.

Barkley is perhaps the hottest name on sports TV and if he is left loose, he commands the popularity to turn things well in his favor. He has also threatened that if TNT loses their NBA rights, he might as well start his own show.

Charles Barkley says he might sign TNT crew with his own production company

Earlier in May, while on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley told the host that he has his own production company and might start his own show with the same crew. He also said that he had already discussed it with his three co-stars.

The NBA Hall of Fame player said that the idea came to him from the internet. Someone suggested that since Barkley has his own production company, he should start the show there and then sell it.

“I’ve talked to the guys about everybody signing with my production company, because I have my own production company, and I would love to do that if we lose it. Actually, somebody suggested that to me, to be honest with you, on the internet. 'Why don’t Charles Barkley sign these three guys, four guys total, it’s his production company, and sell it?' I’m like, that’s a great idea,” said Barkley.

However, he said that he is still waiting for TNT to give an update on the negotiations with the NBA.