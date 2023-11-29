"Not Wemby, not Bol Bol, but me": Shaquille O'Neal comically claims being first big man to bring the ball up

Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the commentary crew reminded everyone of Shaq's dominance back in the day during an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. During the first few minutes of the first quarter on Monday, Heat star Bam Adebayo brought the ball up coast-to-coast, completing an and-one play.

While everyone in the commentary was impressed by Adebayo's play, Reggie Miller couldn't help but reminisce about the time a young O'Neal used to do something similar to his team. O'Neal hilariously seconded the motion and reminded the viewers that he was the first big man to bring the ball up the way Adebayo did.

"Yes Reg, I was the first big guy to bring the ball up the court with style and charisma," O'Neal said. "Not Wemby, Not Bol Bol, but me!”

Looking back at Shaquille O'Neal's dominance in the NBA

The Orlando Magic drafted Shaquille O'Neal as the first pick in the 1992 NBA draft. O'Neal promptly showcased his exceptional talent, emerging as the standout player on the team and earning an All-Star nod in his rookie season.

In the 1992-93 season, Shaq posted impressive statistics, averaging 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. His contributions were felt on offense and defense, securing him the Rookie of the Year award.

As his career progressed, O'Neal proceeded to reach greater heights. While the "Big Diesel" constantly dominated the game, he also helped elevate the teams he played for. Shaq brought greatness back to the LA Lakers, and he also helped Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat notch their first franchise championship.

O'Neal undoubtedly stands among the premier centers in NBA history. While statistical rankings often place him second to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq's sheer dominance sets him apart. His presence in the paint posed significant challenges for opponents, showcasing his unparalleled prowess as the "Big Diesel" on both offense and defense.

Shaquille O'Neal holds a legendary status in the NBA, boasting a remarkable 19-year career packed with numerous achievements.

His illustrious resume includes four NBA championships, three Finals MVP awards and a regular season MVP title. Additionally, he secured 15 All-Star Game selections, three All-Star Game MVPs, 14 All-NBA selections and three NBA All-Defensive Team nods. Shaq's imposing abilities made him an imposing force on the basketball court.