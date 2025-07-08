“Nothing but class”: Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife sums up her feelings over daughter Trinity’s major Wimbledon outrage

Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife, Michel Moyer, summed up her feelings over their daughter, Trinity Rodman’s major outrage at Wimbledon. She has been spotted in the crowd at Wimbledon since the start of her boyfriend Ben Sheldon’s run at the event on July 1.
Trinity has been supporting Shelton along with his family; they were also in attendance on Monday as he defeated Lorenzo Sonego to advance to the quarterfinal. Despite her boyfriend’s victory, Rodman had something she needed to get off her chest and uploaded a message on Instagram.
She called people out for bringing up her father while she was at Wimbledon, explaining that he was not even in her life. Rodman finished by saying that this moment is about Shelton and his loved ones.
Trinity’s mother, Michelle Moyer, agreed with her words, summing up her feelings about the situation in a message uploaded on Instagram.
“TRINITY… nothing but class 🙏,” Moyer wrote. “Couldn’t agree with you more ♥️.”
Trinity Rodman doesn’t have the best of relationships with Dennis Rodman. The two have been estranged since her mother, Michelle Moyer, filed for divorce in 2004. Rodman and Moyer spent eight more years together as they worked to reconcile. Their marriage was eventually dissolved in 2012.
Dennis Rodman’s daughter, Trinity, credits her mom for her competitive mindset
Despite having an estranged relationship with the Chicago Bulls legend, Trinity has still somewhat followed in his footsteps and is a star athlete. Rodman is a football star and plays as a forward for Team USA and the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League.
But she credits her mother, Michelle Moyer, for her competitive mindset. Rodman called her a role model while speaking on her competitive mindset during an interview with The Guardian in 2021.
“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock,” Rodman said.
“I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model.”
Dennis Rodman has publicly acknowledged his strained relationship with his daughter.
