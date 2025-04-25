"Nothing like love": Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones offers wholesome reaction to Caitlin Clark and BF Connor McCaffery's 2nd anniversary

On Thursday, Indiana Pacer star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones reacted to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's Instagram post about her second anniversary with boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
Sharing a couple of images of Connor and herself together, Caitlin Clark appreciated her boyfriend on their special day. She wrote:
"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤," she expressed with gratitude.
Tyrese Haliburton's partner and long-time friend of Clark, Jade Jones, was among those who reacted to the post.
"Nothing like love 🥹❤️❤️❤️," Jade Jones wrote.
Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery responded to her anniversary post:
"❤️"
Haliburton and Jones are often seen going out with Caitlin Clark and Mcaffery, with the quartet being long-time friends. All four spent their collegiate years in Iowa. Haliburton and Jones attended Iowa State University, while Clark and her boyfriend went to University of Iowa.
With Haliburton and Caitlin Clark playing for teams in Indianapolis, they are frequently seen supporting each other. Clark often attends NBA games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Jones, while the former Kings guard shows his support for Clark during the WNBA season.
Jade Jones shows love to her boyfriend, Tyrese Haliburton, for his latest fashion venture
Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the most exciting NBA prospects in recent years. After starting his NBA career strong with the Sacramento Kings, the 25-year-old has found a home in Indianapolis, where he balls out for the Indiana Pacers.
Although continuing to show his prowess on the court, Haliburton has been an icon off it, too. An avid fashionista, the Wisconsin native has a stylistic sense and featured on the cover of Highsnobiety Magazine this term.
His girlfriend Jade Jones shared Highsnobiety's Instagram post on her story and showed love to him. Responding to his images from the shoot, with multiple emojis, she commented:
"😍😍😍😍"
Featuring on the cover of the bi-annual magazine, it was Haliburton's first cover shoot.
