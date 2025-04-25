"Nothing like love": Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones offers wholesome reaction to Caitlin Clark and BF Connor McCaffery's 2nd anniversary

On Thursday, Indiana Pacer star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones reacted to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's Instagram post about her second anniversary with boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Ad

Sharing a couple of images of Connor and herself together, Caitlin Clark appreciated her boyfriend on their special day. She wrote:

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤," she expressed with gratitude.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tyrese Haliburton's partner and long-time friend of Clark, Jade Jones, was among those who reacted to the post.

"Nothing like love 🥹❤️❤️❤️," Jade Jones wrote.

Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery responded to her anniversary post:

"❤️"

Jade Jones and Connor McCaffery respond to Caitlin Calrk's anniversary post

Haliburton and Jones are often seen going out with Caitlin Clark and Mcaffery, with the quartet being long-time friends. All four spent their collegiate years in Iowa. Haliburton and Jones attended Iowa State University, while Clark and her boyfriend went to University of Iowa.

Ad

With Haliburton and Caitlin Clark playing for teams in Indianapolis, they are frequently seen supporting each other. Clark often attends NBA games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Jones, while the former Kings guard shows his support for Clark during the WNBA season.

Jade Jones shows love to her boyfriend, Tyrese Haliburton, for his latest fashion venture

Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the most exciting NBA prospects in recent years. After starting his NBA career strong with the Sacramento Kings, the 25-year-old has found a home in Indianapolis, where he balls out for the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Although continuing to show his prowess on the court, Haliburton has been an icon off it, too. An avid fashionista, the Wisconsin native has a stylistic sense and featured on the cover of Highsnobiety Magazine this term.

His girlfriend Jade Jones shared Highsnobiety's Instagram post on her story and showed love to him. Responding to his images from the shoot, with multiple emojis, she commented:

"😍😍😍😍"

Jade Jones responds to Tyrese Haliburton's first magazine photoshoot on Instagram

Featuring on the cover of the bi-annual magazine, it was Haliburton's first cover shoot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More