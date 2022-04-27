“Nothing but love competing against them” - Kyrie Irving congratulates his former Boston Celtics teammates, says they earned the series win over the Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has come under immense criticism due to his unavailability for much of the season. He was then lambasted after his performances against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

However, Irving took to Twitter to address the disappointment of the season. He was swept by his former team in the opening round of the playoffs despite entering the season with championship aspirations. Kyrie said:

"We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them."

Irving came under even more condemnation after Game 4 as he exchanged pleasantries with his former teammates. That has seemingly irked folks in the media and Brooklyn fans.

Irving had a tremendous Game 1, with 39 points in a 115-114 loss, but failed to put up big numbers in the remaining games. The suffocating Boston defense made life very difficult for Irving and Kevin Durant.

What does the summer hold for Kyrie Irving and the Nets?

Durant and Irving of the Nets look on in the final seconds of their loss against the Celtics during Game 3.

The Nets came into this season with championship aspirations as heavy favorites with a Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Fast forward to April. Harden is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving missed most of the season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. And the Nets have just been swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Suffice to say, things haven't gone according to plan. The Boston defense suffocated Durant and Irving. The duo struggled to get shots off because of the constant double teams. The Celtics also managed to cut off the passing lanes as they kept Patty Mills and Seth Curry quiet.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets are the first team in NBA history to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from three in the playoffs and get eliminated.

Simmons' acquisition made no difference. The Australian never played a single minute due to a back injury despite reports of him being possibly healthy for Game 4. Without Simmons, the Nets offense was run by Irving, Goran Dragic and Durant. They desperately missed the defensive stalwart's ability to orchestrate the offense along with his size and length.

Things are looking bleak for the Nets as a summer full of question marks is on the horizon. Irving's future and possible coaching changes are at the top of the priority list for Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks.

