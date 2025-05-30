Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals 111-94 to the New York Knicks on the road on Thursday night. After the game, Siakam's interaction with Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel caught fans' attention. Sports media personality Jason Whitlock defended Doyel's line of questioning.
The Pacers had a poor outing in Game 5. The All-Star forward took exception to Doyel when he asked how it was possible that Indiana could get out-played by the Knicks. Siakam gave a curt answer, confused at what Doyel was getting at with his question.
Whitlock offered his thoughts on the video that made the rounds on social media on Thursday night. He took no issue with Doyel's question or Siakam's response to it.
"There's nothing wrong with Gregg Doyel's line of questioning," Whitlock said. "Doyel is a weirdo and annoying. I'm no fan. But his questions here are not remotely out of bounds. Neither is Siakam's response. This is what journalism used to sound like."
Whitlock was one of the few who defended Doyel. Fans on social media voiced their opinion, speaking poorly of the Indianapolis Star writer for the kinds of questions he asks during press conferences. Doyel has a history of making players uncomfortable during media availability.
Gregg Doyel's interaction with Caitlin Clark had her and fans confused
During the 2024 WNBA season, Doyel was suspended by the Indianapolis Star from attending any more Indiana Fever games or press conferences after an awkward interaction with Caitlin Clark. According to reports from the New York Post, Doyel made a heart gesture towards Clark, who struggled to respond, triggering an off-putting moment between the two.
"I do that at my family after every game, so, pretty cool," Clark said when Doyel made his gesture.
"Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine," Doyel responded.
Fans referenced that interaction when talking about what Doyel asked Siakam after Game 5. The columnist's rough moments in press conferences have formed a reputation around him that athletes in Indiana have deal with for years.
Doyel has not been suspended from covering the team following what happened. The Pacers faced tough questions from the media as they head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday night. They are one win away from getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, and hope to clinch their spot in the championship round in front of their home fans.
