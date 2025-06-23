"Now I got a real one": Alex Caruso drops savage reaction on winning 2nd title without an asterisk like 2020 Lakers run

Alex Caruso was the only NBA champion on the OKC Thunder roster heading into the 2024-25 season. Caruso’s first Larry O’Brien Trophy came with the LA Lakers in 2020, a title many have put an asterisk on. The defensive ace earned his second championship after helping the OKC Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

When asked how winning a second championship felt, Caruso responded in a postgame interview:

“Yeah, now I got a real one. Now, no one can say anything.”

The 2020 NBA Finals happened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of canceling the season, the NBA decided to hold a “Bubble Tournament” at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida. Behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers edged Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat 4-2.

Some former and present players contend that the championship needed an asterisk due to the circumstances, including holding games with only virtual fans. A few argued that the mental hurdle became too tough and that they could not perform well inside the secured location.

In front of over 18,000 fans at the PayCom Center in Oklahoma on Sunday, Alex Caruso earned a second championship. Unlike the Lakers' 2020 title romp, the Thunder’s 2025 campaign had everything a normal NBA season brings. Caruso could not hold back his excitement after winning another ring without somebody questioning its validity.

Alex Caruso had to teach his Thunder teammates how to pop champagne bottles

As the only player with an NBA championship, Alex Caruso had the task of teaching his OKC Thunder teammates how to open champagne bottles. Caruso began spraying champagne while everyone struggled to get a bubble out.

In the postgame conference, Caruso had this to say about the hilarious start to their locker room celebration:

"We went to the process a couple of times, and eventually we got everybody on the same page. It was a good first try. ... We'll be better next year."

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein told reporters that Caruso had to teach them how to pop the champagne.

Alex Caruso and the Thunder are looking to repeat as champs next season. If they survive another grueling season, they'll be better at popping champagnes following this year's title run.

