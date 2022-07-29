“Now I know how you stay in such great offseason shape, you keep running from me” - Skip Bayless calls out Draymond Green over a lack of response to his one-on-one debate challenge

Skip Bayless has once again called out Draymond Green for a one-on-one debate. Both have been going at each other for a while now. Green, who has his own podcast, has slammed the veteran analyst for a few of his basketball takes.

In response, the co-host of "The Undisputed" has challenged the four-time champ to a one-on-one debate.

However, Draymond Green has not responded to any of Bayless' tweets where he has challenged him. The 70-year-old once again sent out a tweet where he reminded the forward that the challenge was still on.

"Hey, Draymond, now I know how you stay in such great offseason shape. You keep running from me! I'm still waiting to hear back. Your podcast or mine? Your call. We'll discuss our issues, man to man, one on one. "New Media" vs Real Media. Please let me know when."

It will be interesting to see if Draymond Green accepts the challenge and goes up against Bayless on a podcast. Experience is certainly in favor of the analyst, but Green cannot be counted out.

Bayless is known to be critical of players, but of late he has started to get a response for the same. Undoubtedly, he is a respectable figure in sports media, but some of his takes have come out to be really offensive.

Draymond Green is one player who has taken exception and called out Bayless. Whether the two will be seen together on a podcast is still in question, but if it happens, things could get fiery.

Draymond Green has been doing well outside the court as well

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Green is arguably one of the most high-IQ players in the league. He has a stacked resume and is still capable of winning a few more championships before he retires. Aside from his brilliant NBA career, the 32-year-old has also been doing great work in the media industry.

His first major step was when he signed a deal with Turner Sports in 2022. Green made several appearances on the famous "Inside the NBA show," which also features legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Having been in the league since 2012, Green is a perfect fit with the others on the show. He has a great basketball mindset and along with that, he is also very humorous.

Aside from his deal with Turner Sports, Green also has his own podcast. As part of the podcast, he invites his fellow NBA players for interviews and also shares his analysis of games and rumors. In less than a year of its emergence, "The Draymond Green Show" has a lot of active listeners.

The podcast has a bright future ahead and so does Draymond in the media industry. A lot of former players are now entering the space, which is great for the league.

