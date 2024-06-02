The family of Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington stepped to the center court of social media in a heartwarming post shared by his wife, Alisah Washington. Alisah posted a video of their son, who could be seen floating in a small inflatable pool.

"Now look at my big boy," Alisah captioned the post with a smiley heart emoji.

Alisah Washington dotes on baby boy as he floats around in a pool (Image credit: Alisah Washington IG)

Alisah has previously posted pictures of Washington's milestones and family moments on Instagram. Alisah and Washington have been dating since 2021. Washington proposed to her in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first baby in December of that year.

Alisah Washington celebrated PJ Washington's NBA Finals achievement

P.J. Washington's wife, Alisah Washington, congratulated her husband and the Dallas Mavericks after they clinched a berth in the NBA Finals.

As the Mavericks change gears in the playoffs, Alisah Chanel is full of pride and excitement over her husband. She uploaded a post with a string of photos and videos to convey her support.

"Jobs not done but we can celebrate this one 🥳🙏🏼🤍💙," Alisah captioned her post.

In the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, PJ Washington has been a key contributor to the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, showing his all-around capabilities as a third option after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In the 2024 postseason, Washington averaged 13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 1.4 apg in 17 games.

With the Mavericks now set for the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Washington's versatility could be a major factor. His ability to stretch the floor offensively and defend multiple positions will be crucial against a talented opponent like the Celtics.