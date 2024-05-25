"2Smalllll"- P.J. Washington's wife Alisah Chanel hypes Mavs forward's celebration on Mike Conley

P.J. Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel hyped up her husband after the Dallas Mavericks forward pulled a too-small celebration on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Washington received the ball in low post, while he was being guarded by Conely.

After two dribbles with his back toward the Timberwolves guard, Washington posted up on Conely with a turnaround bank shot. While he was running back to his defensive end, Washington pulled up a too-small celebration.

The Mavericks forward's wife, Chanel, took to Instagram to hype up her husband. Chanel reposted the video on her IG story and captioned the post:

“2Smalllll.”

P.J. Washington's wife Alisah Chanel hyping up her husbanc

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks took a 2-0 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Although he didn’t have a great offensive game, Washington was excellent on the defensive end. He had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting and had two blocks.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double to lead the Mavericks to the second consecutive victory in the series. He scored a game-high 32 points with 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Doncic shot 10 of 23 from the field and 5 of 11 from the 3-point line.

P.J. Washington said he has been competitive since his childhood

P.J. Washington has been a great addition to the Dallas Mavericks since he was traded from the Charlotte Hornets before the trade deadline. He is probably the third-most important player on the Mavericks roster this postseason, only behind Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Washington was largely out of the media lens when he was in Charlotte. However, since siding with Irving and Doncic, a lot about his all-around game has come to the forefront. He has been elite on the defensive end of the floor and the league got to see his offense in this postseason.

In a conversation with The Guardian, the Mavericks player spoke about his ascension since he joined the Mavericks. He also spoke about his elevated level of play in the postseason. The Mavs forward said that while he has been fortunate to play in the NBA, it has come due to his competitive attitude which he has had since his childhood.

“I just hate losing. As a kid, even, I was always like this,” Washington told Claire de Lune.

P.J. Washington’s true potential as an important piece who could impact winning was on display against the OKC Thunder. He had three consecutive games with over 20 points and shot efficiently from the field. He was not only a leader for the Mavs defense against the Thunder, he was also only behind Luka Doncic in total points scored in the series.