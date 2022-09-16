"Now we're in off-season Ben Simmons territory; We really are down bad", "Pat Bev shows up and Russ can shoot 3s now" - Fans with unchained hilarity as Russell Westbrook is seen shooting jump shots in practice

After a season of being mocked by the media, LA Lakers' Russell Westbrook was seen working on his jump shot. With new mechanics and a clean stroke, fans were shocked to see Westbrook's new jumper.

Westbrook is widely regarded as one of the most explosive point guards the game has ever seen. With his athleticism and aggressive mentality, Westbrook has dominated the game for a large part of his career.

However, an aspect of Westbrook's game that has always plagued him has been his jumpshot. After a rather disappointing season with the Lakers, Westbrook continued to catch flak for his poor performances and shooting.

However, with changes in coaching personnel, he seems to have taken it upon himself to make improvements.

In a recent video posted by NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley, Westbrook could be seen draining 3-pointers with a brand-new jumper.

With stable mechanics and consistent rhythm, Westbrook appears to be improving as a shooter. However, fans don't necessarily have the same opinion. Given their surprise and some degree of doubt, several fans reacted to the clip.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Rusbdjdn @rusbdjdn @ntbkmusic @HoodieBev u realize every single nba player does this in a open gym right. @ntbkmusic @HoodieBev u realize every single nba player does this in a open gym right.

Henry @hf_NYC_ @HoodieBev I never believe off season shooting vids, but this is a completely new jumper @HoodieBev I never believe off season shooting vids, but this is a completely new jumper

DJ tha Kidd @PG_Rated_R @HoodieBev He does this every off season he ends up being back to normal every year @HoodieBev He does this every off season he ends up being back to normal every year

419k @419k9 @HoodieBev Cuz gym workouts in empty gyms that every nba playa does means a lot @HoodieBev Cuz gym workouts in empty gyms that every nba playa does means a lot 😂 https://t.co/brXA6tPexE

👑Terron (Contract year Brodie) @terron_francis @HoodieBev crazy how laker fans think dude does not work on his game..... some people just ain't got it, still trust him to make big shots tho @HoodieBev crazy how laker fans think dude does not work on his game..... some people just ain't got it, still trust him to make big shots tho

Joshua Howard @Joshua_dHoward @HoodieBev I remember hearing this last year, so I doubt it respectfully @HoodieBev I remember hearing this last year, so I doubt it respectfully

wuego @bluegoh @HoodieBev i’ve never seen someone miss in this gym @HoodieBev i’ve never seen someone miss in this gym

Johnny Ruiz @JRuiz719 @HoodieBev Pat Bev shows up and Russ can shoot 3’s now @HoodieBev Pat Bev shows up and Russ can shoot 3’s now

beau benson @beautbenson @TheProducerRG @HoodieBev “and it sails past the rim, and now Beverley is chirping at Russ from the bench! AND NOW RUSS HAS TO BE HELD BACK FROM CHARGING HIS OWN BENCH! ITS PANDEMONIUM HERE IN SACRAMENTO AS THE KINGS CRUISE TO A WIN!” @TheProducerRG @HoodieBev “and it sails past the rim, and now Beverley is chirping at Russ from the bench! AND NOW RUSS HAS TO BE HELD BACK FROM CHARGING HIS OWN BENCH! ITS PANDEMONIUM HERE IN SACRAMENTO AS THE KINGS CRUISE TO A WIN!”

nick @nsitto2 @TheHoopCentral @Cbrickley603 Jumper actually looks better yall some haters . form looks different @TheHoopCentral @Cbrickley603 Jumper actually looks better yall some haters . form looks different

Kuzamer ~ #MambaForever🐍 @bakusatsuou_24 @ThePettiestLA Uh oh... Now we're in Off Season Ben Simmons territory. We really are down bad @ThePettiestLA Uh oh... Now we're in Off Season Ben Simmons territory. We really are down bad 😭

Russell Westbrook's new and improved jump shot offers a lot of promise for the LA Lakers next season. However, given the general pattern of performances in the past, they will hope that Westbrook can remain consistent with his new shot mechanics.

High expectations of Russell Westbrook next season

Russell Westbrook looks to make a pass.

With Russell Westbrook likely to stay with the LA Lakers this season, the team will have high expectations of him. This has been repeatedly emphasized by coach Darvin Ham, who has displayed immense faith in the superstar.

With the role that Ham has in mind for Westbrook, the nine-time All-Star will need to make a lot of adjustments. He is expected to be a "pitbull" on the defensive end and a 3-point shooting threat in the corner. Westbrook will have to remodel his game significantly to fit into Ham's system.

"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." Darvin Ham joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today to discuss Russell Westbrook's role next season:"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." Darvin Ham joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today to discuss Russell Westbrook's role next season:"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." https://t.co/bR6q1XX3j4

The important part that will make him an essential element, however, remains his aggressiveness. Westbrook is known to play his best when he is aggressive on the offensive end.

On that note, the Lakers made an interesting move by pairing him with former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. With Beverley constantly being in Westbrook's ear, Ham sees the duo as a potential nightmare for other guards.

Westbrook averaged of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists last season. He shot 44.4%, including 29.8% from beyond the arc.

These numbers aren't befitting of a star. In this regard, especially after all the trade rumors surrounding him, Westbrook will have a lot to prove heading into the upcoming season.

