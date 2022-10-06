“Now he's thin but he appears to be a better version than Chet Holmgren” – NBA analyst predicts a bright future for Victor Wembenyama, believes he could be a #1 draft pick for next season

Victor Wembanyama generated buzz in the basketball world after an impressive showing last night. Wembanyama, who plays for French club Metropolitans 92, took the court in an exhibition game against the G-League Ignite. Plenty of scouts and NBA executives were in attendance to see what the Wembanyama hype was all about.

The 18-year old French prospect has been described as the "next big thing" when it comes to draft eligibile players. He is considered the consensus number one pick for the 2023 NBA Draft. He entered the game with lofty expectations.

He stands at 7'5", has a solid jumper, and can handle the ball like a point guard. Teams are salivating at the possibility of drafting the talented Frenchman.

Sports radio host Dan Patrick is all aboard the 'Victor Wembanyama' hype train. He spent a lot of time praising him during a recent episode of 'The Dan Patrick Show'. Patrick described Wembanyama as "a better version of Chet Holmgren."

"Victor Wembenyama and he is anywhere from 7'2 to 7'5 and his wingspan is 8 feet. He's got skill. He's got a really, really good three-point shot. He likes to play defense. Now he's thin but he appears to be a better version than Chet Holmgren."

"You watch him play. If you just said he's going to play defense, he's going to be a three point shooter and play defense. He could be an All-star with his abilities. Now, where's he going to go?"

Victor Wembanyama generating buzz in NBA Draft Circles

Metropolitans 92 big man Victor Wembanyama

It didn't take long for Victor Wembanyama to impress basketball fans around the world. Playing against the G-League Ignite and hyped prospect Scoot Henderson, Wembanyama posted 37 points, five blocks and shot 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

The showdown between Wembanyama and Henderson lived up to the hype. Both players are expected to be the top two selections of the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama has all of the tools to be a generational talent. He has the size and length to be a gifted defensive player, and the skill level to be a dominant force on offense.

After putting on a show in front of NBA scouts and executives, all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama this season.

The San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Utah Jazz are among the teams expected to be in contention for the 2023 first overall pick.

