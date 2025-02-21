Nuggets' $22,841,455 forward gives honest assessment of Nikola Jokic and Co.'s chances of recreating 2023 success

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon opened up on his team's possibility of an NBA title on Wednesday. The former Orlando Magic star, who is set to earn $22.841 million this season (per Spotrac), discussed his team's chances of recreating the success of 2023. Denver is searching for a second title under superstar Nikola Jokic's stewardship and is red hot on a nine-game win streak.

Making an appearance on Fan Duel Network's flagship NBA show, "Run it Back," on Wednesday, Gordon discussed various topics, including his team's title chances. The explosive forward was asked to share his thoughts about his current roster by host Michelle Beadle, who also mentioned Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green:

"I am not asking you to say some stuff like Draymond out there just saying words but championship, like does this feel like the team once again that can run it back?"

The 2023 NBA champion cracked a smile before responding:

"Most definitely, I think everybody senses the moment, (and) senses the opportunity at hand. You have a generational talent like Joker, you have an All-Star, superstar-caliber players like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., you have Vets and MVPs like Russell Westbrook.

"We got up-and-comers like Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, we sense the opportunity and we see what is it at stake," explained the former Dunk contest runner-up.

The Nuggets are second in the Western Conference, with 37 wins and 19 losses. Denver has a lot of ground to gain on the 44-10 OKC Thunder, but they are the hottest team in the NBA on a nine-game winning streak and if they can keep their momentum going, will be a huge threat in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic shares funny moment with All-Star teammate as he uncovers pre-game routine

The 2025 All-Star weekend finished on Sunday and saw its fair share of iconic moments. From the dunk competition, led by Mac McClung, to the 'Inside the NBA' crew chairing their final All-Star game together, the weekend in San Francisco had its ups and downs.

However, one moment from the All-Star locker room went viral as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's pre-game routine had Nikola Jokic bamboozled. The Frenchman was seen entering the "Chuck's Global Star's" locker room with a book which left the former MVP in tears:

"You really brought a book?" Jokic was heard asking the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama, who didn't see anything wrong with his pre-game routine, replied:

"Yeah! I read before every game."

The response had Jokic in stitches, and he burst out laughing.

Since this lighthearted moment, concerning news broke on Thursday that Wembanyama has a blood clot in his right shoulder. The Spurs have shut him down for the remainder of the season as this will need to be treated with blood thinners, which prevents him from playing a contact sport.

