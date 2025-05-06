Nuggets broadcasters caught blatantly "hating" on Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made a great play that led to Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-pointer in the Denver Nuggets' 121-119 victory over the OKC Thunder on Monday. However, a trio of Nuggets broadcasters was hilariously caught "hating" on Westbrook during the final seconds of Game 1.

Ad

In a post by Altitude TV on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chris Marlowe, Chris Dempsey and Vic Lombardi were calling the game from the studio in Denver. They had the same reaction when Christian Braun passed the ball to the former NBA MVP.

"No, no, no, no, no," the trio said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chris Marlowe, Chris Dempsey and Vic Lombardi probably thought that Russell Westbrook was going to drive to the basket and become the hero for the Denver Nuggets. It was a valid assumption since Westbrook was in Oklahoma City and getting the game-winning basket against his former team is a storybook ending.

However, Westbrook did the right basketball play on the fastbreak by passing the ball to the wide-open Aaron Gordon. He was in rhythm after making two clutch free throws. He caught the ball, with his feet set and let it go for a big-time bucket to put Denver up 121-119 with 2.8 seconds left.

Ad

The Thunder had already burned their timeouts as the ball was inbounded to Jalen Williams, who missed his shot from beyond half-court. The Nuggets celebrated and mobbed Gordon, who made his second game-winner of the playoffs, and it's just the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chet Holmgren missed two free throws prior to the final play of the game. Coach Mark Daigneault was criticized for using his two timeouts and playing the foul game when they could have defended properly to secure the win.

Instead, they put the pressure on themselves to make free throws, which the Nuggets did late. They let the visitors stay in the game enough for them to steal Game 1 and earn a 1-0 series lead.

Ad

Russell Westbrook gets standing ovation in playoff return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook gets standing ovation in playoff return to Oklahoma City. (Photo: IMAGN)

Russell Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his career with the OKC Thunder. Some even consider him the greatest player in franchise history over Kevin Durant and Gary Payton. Westbrook won the MVP with the Thunder in 2017, averaging a triple-double.

Ad

In his first playoff game back in Oklahoma City since 2019, Westbrook received a great ovation from the Thunder fans inside the Paycom Center. He subbed into the game in the first quarter and was cheered by the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Westbrook was brilliant for the Nuggets, finishing with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists on 7-for-13 shooting in Game 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More