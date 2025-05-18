"Nuggets only hope is if Covid hits again" - Fans react after Aaron Gordon's massive hamstring injury update for Game 7

The Denver Nuggets pulled off some heroics on Thursday to force Game 7 (Sunday) against the OKC Thunder. This series has been as good as advertised, with both teams going back and forth, and Nikola Jokic pushing the No. 1 team in the NBA this season to the edge.
However, the Nuggets might be forced to play without one of their key contributors. According to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, Aaron Gordon is dealing with a hamstring strain, and his status for Game 7 is up in the air.
Fans reacted to the news and believe Denver doesn't stand a chance without him.
"The Nuggets only hope is if Covid hits again rn and they delay the playoffs," a fan tweeted.
"A grade 2 hamstring strain is a partial tear of the hamstring (grade 1 = microscopic tear, grade 3 = complete tear). The vast majority of grade 2 injuries are managed without surgery but can take 4-6 weeks to heal," a doctor wrote.
"Hamstring strains have been the silent killer for teams this post season," one fan said.
"David Adelman has Tom Thibodeau tendencies and that’s his biggest problem," a fan commented.
However, others weren't as pessimistic.
"Denver has outcoached OKC all series, their coach will find a way to make this hurt less," one fan wrote.
"We don’t need that negativity today Shams," another fan said.
Aaron Gordon's injury could be a lethal blow to the Denver Nuggets
Trading for Aaron Gordon may have been the move that got the Denver Nuggets to the next level.
While he's not their first option on offense, his physicality, defense, rebounding and athleticism have been a great complement in the frontcourt next to Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.
Gordon has also taken a step forward in the postseason, making the most of the wide-open shots other teams give him and making a big impact on both ends.
In 13 playoff games this season, he is averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 48.5% shooting, including 38.2% from beyond the arc.
If Gordon is forced to miss Game 7, Porter and Jokic will have to handle Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, and the Nuggets will likely have to lean on Zeke Nnaji for extended minutes.
