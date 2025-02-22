Nuggets Injury Report: Latest on Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray's availability for game vs Lakers (Feb. 22)

The Denver Nuggets have been on a remarkable run and received a boost with some positive news regarding forward Aaron Gordon and guard Jamal Murray. The two Denver starters were dealing with injury concerns coming into Saturday's blockbuster clash against the Los Angeles Lakers, but both Gordon and Murray are listed as probable for the game.

Gordon has struggled with injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign, featuring in just 33 games for the Colorado team this season. The 6-foot-8 power forward missed a chunk of games in November due to a strained right calf. Gordon suffered a setback in late December, missing another nine games. Per Rotowire, Gordon is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

The good news for the Nuggets is that Aaron Gordon did play a full 32 minutes in the Nuggets win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Gordon was efficient on the night, recording 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and shooting an impressive 8-for-13 from the field.

For Jamal Murray, it is a nagging knee injury that has bothered him over the season. The Canadian star has played in 49 of the team's 56 games and has featured in all the last four games. The left knee inflammation will be a slight concern, but per Rotowire, Murray is listed as probable for Saturday's encounter.

This season, Murray has been a key figure in the Nuggets lineup. The talented point guard ranks second in the roster in points (21.3), and third in assists (6.1) and steals (1.4).

The Denver Nuggets look to continue their hot streak against Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night

Nikola Jokic controls the ball under pressure from LeBron James at Ball Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Denver Nuggets have been red-hot of late, winning nine straight games dating back to Jan. 31. They have won their last seven games by 10 points or more, which included a dominant 29-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers will provide a real test for Denver. Los Angeles has yet to click, but with a new-look roster that includes two of the league's top scorers in Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers are capable of pulling off an upset.

The Nuggets and Lakers have already met once this season, with the latter losing 127-102 at the Crypto.com Arena.

