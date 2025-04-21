Nuggets list Aaron Gordon on injury report for Game 2 vs Clippers

The Denver Nuggets are set to host the LA Clippers in Game 2 of their ongoing NBA playoff series on Monday. Ahead of the matchup, the Nuggets have listed star forward Aaron Gordon as probable on the injury report due to right calf injury management. Fortunately for Denver fans, barring any last-minute setbacks, Gordon is expected to be available.

The former Orlando Magic standout played a pivotal role in Denver's dramatic overtime victory in Game 1. The 6-foot-8 forward turned in a stellar performance, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting an efficient 8 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Following the win, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman praised Gordon’s versatility on offense. Adelman even wished he had two Aaron Gordons on the roster, a testament to the forward’s immense value to the team.

"It’s funny. AG’s so talented that you want him in two places at once," Adelman said. "He’s a corner 3-point shooter, but he’s also the best guy to have in the dunker, so it’s hard."

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is fully aware of his role and remains focused on easing the offensive burden on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. While he consistently takes on the challenge of guarding the opposing team’s top scorer, Gordon is also prepared to step up and contribute more on the offensive end whenever needed.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers NBA playoffs Game 2?

Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 21, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The matchup will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on TNT, while the pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip-off. Those looking to live stream the contest can do so on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

