Denver Nuggets reveal latest on injured Russell Westbrook's status for Game 5 showdown vs Clippers

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are set to clash in Game 5 of their ongoing first-round series on Tuesday. The Nuggets provided an update on Russell Westbrook’s status, listing the mercurial guard as "questionable" on the latest injury report.
Westbrook is dealing with left foot inflammation, an injury he sustained during Game 3 that also sidelined him for Game 4. Despite his absence, the Nuggets rallied and secured a crucial win to tie the series at 2-2.
Nikola Jokic and his squad now need to win two of the next three games to advance, with two matchups scheduled at Ball Arena in Denver. As for Westbrook, when asked about his availability for Game 5 by NBA insider Ramona Shelburne following Game 4, the veteran guard remained non-committal, keeping his status for the pivotal game shrouded in uncertainty.
"I asked Russell Westbrook about his injured left foot postgame. He smiled and said, “That’s a trick question.” I laughed and said, “No trick. It’s my job to ask if you’ll be back for Game 5.” Russ says, “I’ll be in the building.” Touchè, Russ. My wording left that open," Shelburne tweeted.
Russell Westbrook played a key role in the Nuggets' Game 1 victory at home, with his defensive tenacity and relentless hustle standing out throughout his time on the floor. However, in his most recent outing, Westbrook’s minutes were limited to just nine after he was forced to exit the game due to injury.
Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets?
The LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).
The Clippers vs. Nuggets game will be telecast live on TNT, ALT (local) and FDSSC (local) while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).
