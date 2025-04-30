Nuggets star Aaron Gordon receives heartfelt praise for close connection with nephews from brother's widow

On Tuesday, Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon was commended by his sister-in-law for maintaining a close connection with his nephews. Angela Gordon, who is the widow of Aaron Gordon's late brother, Drew, was seen praising the center for showing love to her sons after the tragic passing of her husband last May.

In an article published on Andscape by Marc J. Spears, the widow expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Aaron Gordon. Sharing their family dynamics during the candid interview, the mother of three revealed how the Nuggets starter continues to be a guiding light for her sons.

Spears shared the link to the article on X (formerly Twitter), captioning the tweet with a short, summarized note:

" Denver #Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is carrying brother and family with him in #NBA playoffs. After the tragic death of his brother Drew Gordon in 2024, Aaron has been getting through mentally via basketball and the love from his nephews," he captioned the post.

The interview, which took place after the Nuggets' win at the Intuit Dome, provided a glimpse into Gordon's personal life as he juggles the weight of being an NBA player and a present uncle:

"In losing their superhero dad, they have leaned heavily into on Aaron, who has welcomed them in with his arms wide open. There are truly no words to describe how much he means to me and the kids," she said. "He will and does do anything for my kids, and for that, there is no thank you that could ever be enough. Drew would be so proud and honored to see Aaron and the boys together," she concluded.

Drew Gordon tragically passed away in a car accident in Portland on May 30, 2024. He is survived by Angela and their sons Jayden (12), Zayne (5), and Brody (2).

Aaron Gordon gives his take on Russell Westbrook "sh*t" talking abilities as Jamal Murray stuns the Clippers

Denver Nuggets big man Aaron Gordon shared his thoughts on Russell Westbrook's trash talk as Jamal Murray helped the Nuggets win Game 5. The Canadian dropped 43 points at the Ball Arena to give the Nuggets a 3-2 lead in the series.

Speaking after the game, Gordon was questioned about his teammate, Russell Westbrook. Commenting on his trash-talking abilities, the former Magic man expressed:

"(Russell Westbrook) is a master sh*t talker...you can round somebody up and get them out of their game, he already at a 10. So it doesn't really matter what you say to him because that's all he is going to be."

The Nuggets are on the brink of securing the series with a win on Thursday bein enough to grant them a passage to the next round.

