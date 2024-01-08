Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic goes "Peaky Blinders" with $2,229 designer coat, whilst joining Jalen Rose in record books

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has gained plenty of attention from the media and fans due to his stellar play on the court, which has allowed him to secure a number of awards and clinch some personal records as well. Furthermore, he has also become somewhat famous for his disposition toward playing professional basketball.

However, one thing that he isn't well known for is his fashion sense. However, that might change soon as he was seen sporting an eye-catching outfit as he arrived at the Nuggets matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

In an Instagram story posted by the Nuggets, Jokic was seen looking like he was a member of Tommy Shelby's infamous gang from the hit TV series Peaky Blinders.

Nikola Jokic arrived to the arena dressed like a Peaky Blinder

The highlight of the Serbian superstar's get-up was the coat, as it reportedly retails for around $2,229. Of course, the outfit also featured the flat cap that has been popularized by the Peaky Blinders.

Nikola Jokic joins Jalen Rose and Jamaal Tinsley in NBA record books

The Denver Nuggets, being the league's defending champions, are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NBA. Of course, this is because they have assembled a great collection of talent who have incredible chemistry.

However, all that talent revolves around the play of the team's superstar, Nikola Jokic. The elite center has proven that he is the Nuggets' leader with his stellar play on the court, which has allowed him to be recognized as one of the best players.

Most of the things he does are almost unprecedented for a center and he continues to amaze fans and media on a nightly basis. He logged another impressive record in his team's game against the struggling Detroit Pistons.

In the game, Jokic helped his team to a victory by setting up his teammates for easy baskets, ending the night with 16 assists. Additionally, he was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end as he rejected five shots. With this performance, he joined Jalen Rose and Jamaal Tinsley as the only NBA players to have 15+ assists and five blocks in a regular-season game.

This incredible performance even caught the attention of Jalen Rose himself, who made a post about it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Although Jokic did not appear to be too aggressive on offense as he only had three field-goal attempts, sinking two to end the night with four points. Aside from that, he also grabbed seven rebounds, all of which contributed toward the Nuggets winning 131-114.