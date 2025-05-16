Nuggets X-factor Aaron Gordon makes his feelings clear on hamstring recovery potentially putting Game 7 participation in jeopardy

On Thursday, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon made his feelings clear on his hamstring recovery after his team's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets forced Game 7 with a 12-point victory and will travel to Oklahoma on Sunday. Gordon, who has been the X-factor for the Nuggets in the playoffs, spoke about the severity of his injury after the game.
The explosive forward was questioned about how he felt after the game, as a reporter pointed out the team had a few days to rest before game 7. Gordon explained he felt "ok" while also making his feelings clear on the recovery process.
"I feel ok. We’ll see. I’m going to start the recovery process now and make sure I’m getting ready for Game 7," Gordon said.
Gordon's hamstring injury occurred during the final quarter of the game as he tussled for the ball with Alex Caruso following a cheap turnover. The skirmish saw the former Magic star land awkwardly, as he was immediately seen clutching his left hamstring.
Aaron Gordon was not the only one suffering from an ailment during the game, as Jamal Murray dropped 24 points despite suffering from the flu. The Denver Nuggets put up a resounding performance against the Thunder in Game 6 as they tied the series with a 119-107 win at the Ball Arena.
Despite Murray's sparkling performance and Aaron Gordon continuing to be their X-factor, it was Nikola Jokic who stole the limelight once again. The Serbian secured another double-double against the Thunder, finishing the game with 29 points and 14 rebounds.
Aaron Gordon leads the NBA in one postseason stat as he continues to impress in the Nuggets' title charge
The Denver Nuggets earned a hard-fought win against the OKC Thunder on Thursday, as they head into Game 7 once again. Defeating the LA Clippers in seven games in the first round, the Nuggets will need to repeat it against the Thunder if they are to reach the Western Conference Finals.
One of the main reasons behind their postseason success has been the emergence of Aaron Gordon, who has been in the form of his life. He currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds during the postseason, currently sitting at 44 rebounds.
Additionally, the forward has made several crucial shots for his team during the playoffs. His game-winning dunk against the Clippers helped the Nuggets stay in the series, while he also sank a game-winning three-pointer against the Thunder in Game 1.
Gordon has impressed during this postseason as he continues to perform during the Nuggets' title charge.
