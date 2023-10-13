Oakland native Damian Lillard hypes Californian rapper Locksmith as latter's tour continues

NBA athletes such as Damian Lillard have always been very vocal about their support for artists whose music they enjoy. Often, fans can spot players attending concerts or hanging out with artists. Sometimes, they show their support on social media by posting about them on X (formerly known as Twitter) or something related to them on their Instagram Stories.

This trend was continued by Dame as he posted a reel of fellow California native Locksmith to his Instagram stories. The reel is a clip of the artist rapping his track titled "Hypocrites" while driving a Lyft. Lillard captioned his story:

"And he been spitting like this"

Damian Lillard posted this reel of Locksmith rapping Hypocrites to his IG stories

The reel that Dame shared was posted by Locksmith, who is in the middle of a tour, on his Instagram page The tour started in Los Angeles earlier this month and will continue until the 21st of this month.

Locksmith is performing at the Moxi Theater in Greeley, Colorado, on Friday. He will be performing in a different city until the 21st, when his tour will conclude in Reno, Nevada. Additional information on where else he will perform in between these two dates can be found on his Instagram account.

Who is the rapper that Damian Lillard posted on his IG stories?

Known more commonly by his stage name of Locksmith, Davood Ali Asgari was born in Richmond, California. This is just a little over 12 miles from Damian Lillard's hometown of Oakland.

Locksmith started his career by taking part in battle rap events. In fact, he was once a contender on the MTV show MC Battle which aired in 2003. He finished as the runner-up, which was decided by fan votes.

Before starting his solo career, he was part of the duo known as The Frontline. The other half of the group is his friend Left, whom he met while playing youth basketball. His solo career began in 2009.

Damian Lillard has also released several studio albums and singles

Damian Lillard, who is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, is also known by the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A for his music career. He has released several rap tracks and albums.

His very first studio album known as The Letter O, which was released in 2016, peaked at the 119th position in the U.S. charts and 13th in the Indie charts. He has released four other studio albums, Lillard has also worked with other artists such as Lil' Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

Some of his most popular tracks are the ones where he disses fellow NBA stars such as Shaquille O'Neal.