"Of course, the Warriors would beat those Bulls if you just played them together" - Max Kellerman asserts "Better is irrelevant" in the ongoing Golden State Warriors-Chicago Bulls debate

The Golden State Warriors are one of the NBA's most beloved dynasties. In the last decade, they have built and re-built several formidable teams.

With their fourth title in eight years, the Warriors surpassed the Chicago Bulls on the list of franchise championships. They have 7 to the Bulls' 6. Chicago's titles came in the Michael Jordan era via two "three-peats."

Draymond Green's tweet about the Chicago Bulls sparked a discussion about whether the 1998 Bulls would defeat the 2017 Golden State Warriors or not.

Draymond Green @Money23Green I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Max Kellerman talked about Green's tweet and comparing eras in sports:

"Here's the real problem. This gets back to better vs greater. Better is irrelevant. You can just assume the latest is always the best, right? Greatness has to do with how you did versus your contemporaries.

"Of course, the Warriors would beat those Bulls if you just played them together but if that Bulls team was around today? They would play more like a modern team."

Kellerman hit the mark about why comparing eras is incredibly futile.

The Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls debate

Hypothetical scenarios might elicit different results for different people. If the 2017 Warriors were to play with the 1998 Bulls in the modern era, the Warriors would be favorites. Then again, if they played in 1998, the result would likely be different.

The way basketball is played in the NBA has changed significantly since 1998. It's about shooters, spacing, wings and pace. Small-ball, fast-paced play and getting out in transition are critical aspects of the game today, something that was not the case 20 years ago.

One doesn't have to go too far to see whether or not the game has changed. Pace is a statistical measure in basketball that gives you the number of possessions per team in the game.

In 1998, the average pace of the NBA finals was 82, and in 2017, 100, a near 20% increase in possessions.

The Chicago Bulls attempted around 15 three-point shots per game, shooting a low 29.5% from behind the three-point arc. In contrast, the Warriors attempted a staggering 37 three-point shots a game (150% increase) and shot an impressive 38.5% from behind the arc.

Of course, the Bulls gave up less than 90 points per game. If the Bulls couldn't play with the physicality allowed in the '90s, they would struggle. But the flip side is true for the Golden State Warriors. Players are now intentionally drawing contact. Back then, they begged for it to decrease. So, the Warriors might not succeed in 1998.

Could Durant and Curry handle the pressure? Could Jordan and Pippen hit enough outside shots? We'll never know, but newer fans will continue to argue for the Warriors and old-school fans for the Bulls.

