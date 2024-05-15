"Off to the racism"- Reggie Miller allegedly makes questionable blunder after Nikola Jokic turns defense to offense 

Reggie Miller has made the headlines for his comments on air lately, and the latest instance came as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets won Game 5 against the Timberwolves. Miller covered the game alongside Jamal Crawford and Kevin Harlan. During an instance where Jokic made a block and set out in transition, Miller said something that went viral and seemed questionable.

"The block there by Jokic and its off to the racism," Miller allegedly said on air.

The Hall of Famer must have wanted to say off to the races but seems to have made a questionable blunder because of a mere brain fade. Another instance that went viral a few days ago was when fans deemed Miller's comments "NSFW" for the audience during the Pacers-Knicks Game 2 as the TNT analyst described a foul baiting technique implemented by Chris Paul.

"When he [Paul] would get ahead of you and just kind of stop, make the defender come on his back."

Reggie Miller clarifies "Mt. Rushmore" take, says it wasn't for LeBron James

Before the incident during Tuesday's Game 5 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, Reggie Miller was in the spotlight after calling out "veterans" placed on Mount Rushmore for not taking accountability while comparing them to Anthony Edwards. Many felt it was a sly shot at LeBron James, who is arguably the only active player on the NBA's Mount Rushmore.

"We've got certain guys, with veteran status in our game that are in a lot of people's Mount Rushmore that like to deflect and point fingers at others," Miller said on air in Game 4 of Nuggets-Timberwolves.

Reggie Miller's comments resonated with several LeBron critics, who feel he lacks accountability, especially amid his topsy-turvy LA Lakers stint. However, Miller got the chance to clarify himself after an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" after the show's host asked the former Pacers legend point blank if he was indeed taking a shot at LeBron.

"I'm taking a shot in general," Miller said. "I am trying to give credit and creed to a 22-year-old [Edwards] because I want to put myself in his shoes"

"I know a lot of people want to think and assume it's LeBron I am taking a shots at because look, I've been in those locker rooms when certain veterans shy away from that and it's quick to always pile on LeBron. If it was LeBron, I'd have said LeBron James."

Patrick pressured Miller into revealing which player it could have been, citing Kevin Durant and Steph Curry as the only two possible active players who are on a few fans' Mount Rushmores.

However, Reggie Miller refused to answer that and laughed the question off while maintaining his stance that LeBron James wasn't the one to catch a stray from him. Miller also said he has seen LeBron take accountability, similar to Edwards.