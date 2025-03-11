"Offensively, I'm better than him" - Scotty Pippen Jr. makes striking claim about hypothetical 1v1 matchup against 6x NBA champion

Memphis Grizzlies backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is best known for his defense. However, according to Pippen Jr., he has the offensive chops to beat his father, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, in a hypothetical prime one-on-one matchup.

Ad

Since earning his first standard NBA contract in October, Pippen Jr. has carved out a bench role with the Western Conference's fourth-seeded Grizzlies (40-24). The third-year player has thrived as a pesky perimeter defender and distributor while serving as a solid at-rim finisher and 3-point shooter.

While Pippen Jr.'s minutes have fluctuated, he has taken advantage of occasional increased opportunities due to injuries, starting in 17 of 63 outings entering Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Trending

The undrafted standout appeared on Monday's edition of the "Sloane Knows" podcast to discuss his early career experiences. Pippen Jr. was asked who his "dream NBA player to play against" is among players "not currently in the league."

He didn't hesitate to name his father, a six-time NBA champion renowned for his elite two-way wing play on the Michael Jordan-led Bulls.

"My dad," Pippen Jr. said (timestamp: 24:38).

Pippen Jr. noted that he could compensate for his size disadvantage (6-foot-1 vs 6-foot-8) with his speed and scoring.

Ad

"I feel like his height gives him an advantage. I'm a little quicker, though. I feel, offensively, I'm better than him," Pippen Jr. said. "I think you gotta put that on (NBA) 2K and see what they do, I guess."

As for the score of his and his father's hypothetical showdown, Pippen Jr. predicted a tight game, with him prevailing by two points.

Ad

"I'll say probably 11-9, me," Pippen Jr. said. "I'll give him nine. It's gonna be close. It's gonna be a hard-fought game, but I'll say 11-9."

Ad

Pippen Sr. averaged 16.1 points per game across 17 seasons, peaking at 22.0 ppg in the 1993-94 campaign. Conversely, through 90 career outings, Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.5 ppg.

Nevertheless, the differences in their positions, skill sets and eras of play could add intriguing dynamics to their theoretical one-on-one clash.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen reacts after son Scotty Pippen Jr. links up with his grandmother

Scotty Pippen Jr. on whether his father would ease up on him in hypothetical 1v1 matchup

After speculating on a hypothetical prime showdown between himself and his father, Scotty Pippen Jr. was asked about dads' tendencies to go easy on their sons. However, Pippen Jr. quipped that this isn't the case in his family.

Ad

"Nah, hell no," Pippen Jr. said. "My dad's too competitive; he'd never let me win."

Thus, it appears that Scottie Pippen would seize any opportunity to remind his son why he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Ad

Also Read: Scotty Pippen Jr. gets honest on Bronny James' rise from G-league to NBA - "He started a little shaky but ..."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback