"Offseason trade gimmicks have started": NBA fans laugh at rumors of Jimmy Butler to the Warriors

Talk of Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors continues to swirl but NBA fans are downplaying the possibility and even laughing at it.

NBA reporter Nick Friedell spoke of how Butler has come up in the conversation within the Warriors organization on "95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs" on Thursday, saying:

"I think it's a fit on paper, but I'm notusure how he fits into that locker room as the alpha personality that he is and I don't know if after all the wear and tear on his knees the Warriors would want to give him that extension. That would scare the hell out of me."

Fans gave their takes on the report on social media, with many choosing to take it with a grain of salt, if not laughing it off for the many variables that need to be considered for it to happen.

One viewed it as mere gimmickry, saying:

"Offseason trade gimmicks have started"

Another one touched on the significance, or lack thereof, of the talk, writing:

"This is definitely the most random news I've seen in a while lmfao"

One fan, meanwhile, was downright sure Butler to Warriors was not going to happen, posting:

"The Warriors are NOT getting Jimmy lets be serious."

Still, another had one shooting down the idea with:

"Here we go will all the names being thrown out there. knowing FO ain't doing a thing ... also, no thank you lol"

There were some, meanwhile, who questioned the need for such a deal to happen for both parties.

One fan wrote:

"Draymond might eat Jimmy Butler, this would be the crash out of all crash outs"

Another, meanwhile, underscored the financial burden that such a deal would bring to the Warriors, saying:

"Warriors owners never getting out of luxury Tax hell."

One fan, for his part, questioned 34-year-old Butler's ability to play at this stage of his career, writing:

"Jimmy is washed anyways so it's not like it would matter"

Still another chose to be a "foodie" in making his point, writing:

"Man, Jimmy Butler in the Warriors locker room would be like adding hot sauce to a vanila ice cream sundae."

Jimmy Butler going to the Warriors remains in the news with Klay Thompson's future in Golden State continuing to be up in the air, with a number of teams interested in the veteran shooter.

With the Heat this season, Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals in 60 games. He, however, missed the playoffs with a sprained MCL.

Jimmy Butler feels great staying in Miami

While conversations of Jimmy Butler's exit from Miami remain out there, the six-time NBA All-Star said he would feel great if he stayed in South Beach.

He shared this in a report that came out on Newsweek last month, highlighting that he enjoys playing for the Heat and is proud of what they have accomplished in the five years he has been with the team.

Butler said:

"I feel at home, man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me. They've wanted me to bring them something they haven't done since LeBron, D-Wade and C-Bosh. And I want to do that..."

In five seasons so far in Miami, Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 291 games. He has also helped the team reach the NBA Finals twice.