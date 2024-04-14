OG Anunoby 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting New York Knicks forward's impact and minutes

OG Anunoby was one of the major names that was shipped during the early days of the trade deadline. The New York Knicks struck a deal with the Toronto Raptors that sent Anunoby to the Big Apple in exchange for RJ Barrett, Malachi Flynn, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick.

His defensive versatility was the major reason behind the Knicks making a move for the forward as he could guard multiple positions and improve the Knicks from a defensive standpoint.

Anunoby slots in as the perfect ballhandler and the secondary option after Jalen Brunson who has spearheaded the Knicks offense this season. His addition was to raise the team's ceiling further as they made a beeline for the playoffs. He also declutters the team's backcourt and wing rotation that had left Immanuel Quickley with meager minutes and he was moved to a better role with the Raptors.

Despite his elbow injury that saw him miss a significant chunk of games for the Knicks, OG Anunoby's immediate impact was seen in the early days of suiting up with New York. He was a seamless fit on the floor alongside Brunson and Julius Randle. With the latter injured and ruled out of the season, he is expected to be a more defensive contributor to the side.

OG Anunoby's regular season stats with the New York Knicks

OG Anunoy has played 22 games with the Knicks this season. Overall, he has played 49 games before being traded to New York.

GP MP PTS REB

AST STL BLK

FG% 3P% FT% 22 34.5 14.3 4.4 1.4 1.7 1.0 49.2 39.0 82.5

OG Anunoby's NBA playoffs stats

OG Anunoby has played in 27 playoff games in his career and has started in all of those matchups.

GP MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% FT% 27 31.4 11.0 4.5 1.3 O.9 O.7 48.6 39.6 69.1

Strengths and weaknesses

As a wing defender, OG Anunoby was what the Knicks wanted. With the team going up against teams with size in the postseason, his ability to guard all positions makes him a valuable asset. In his seven years in the league, the forward has also improved as a shotmaker and is shooting a career 37% from three-point range, further adding to why the Knicks added him.

As far as weaknesses go, he could use some work on the free throw shooting as he averages less than 85% when he attempts shots from the charity stripe. While he is a decent ballhandler, he is yet to be someone who can not stiffen up when under pressure from smaller and quicker guards.

Anunoby's turnovers are still a problem as evidenced by his stats. He averages 1.6 assists to 1.3 turnovers — an issue he will see fixing as the summer hits NY.

Impact, role, and projected playoff minutes

OG Anunoby's two-way brilliance was evident during his time with the Raptors. Unlike a quintessential 3-and-D player, Anunoby's skillset and effectiveness on both ends of the floor within his role in the team makes him a key part in the Knicks' playoff run.

The idea of adding the young forward was to provide their defense a spark, and he will be tasked to do just that when they begin their playoff campaign.

Having played 27 playoff games in his career, all of them with Toronto, he will see a significant chunk of time on the floor. During his time with the Raptors, he averaged 31.9 minutes in the playoffs, and 34.5 minutes with the Knicks in the regular season. Expect him to have the same level of minutes in the playoffs unless his elbow issues flare and have a say otherwise.