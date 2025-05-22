OG Anunoby goes viral as Sunisa Lee lights up MSG during ECF Game 1: "OG and Suni would make the perfect couple"

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks squared off against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The electric atmosphere inside the Garden was fueled by high-stakes playoff action and a star-studded crowd, including Olympic gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee, who added to the buzz with her courtside presence.

The Knicks’ social media team shared a video of Lee enthusiastically cheering for the team and it quickly went viral. Fans were quick to name-drop OG Anunoby in response, flooding the comments with speculation and excitement after spotting the young superstar in attendance.

"OG and Suni would make the perfect couple," a fan commented.

"Suni at the game and OG blew an open shot in front of the basket," commented another fan.

"OG about to have the game of his life," a fan said.

"It’s time to be MJ, OG," said another fan.

"This dime is here & OG missing wide open layups okay," a fan wrote.

"I see why OG anunoby pulled out that step back move," wrote another fan.

Sunisa Lee has been a consistent supporter of the New York Knicks throughout the playoffs, making multiple appearances at Madison Square Garden. Earlier in the postseason, she was spotted on the jumbotron during Game 2 of the first-round matchup against the Detroit Pistons, which sparked chants of OG Anunoby’s name from fans.

How did OG Anunoby perform with Sunisa Lee in attendance?

OG Anunoby delivered a solid all-round performance in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, with Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee watching courtside. The Knicks forward stepped up in the fourth quarter, making a series of key offensive plays, particularly during a stretch when Jalen Brunson was sidelined with foul trouble.

Despite Anunoby’s impactful all-around effort, the Knicks ultimately fell short, suffering a 138-135 overtime loss as the Pacers pulled off a stunning comeback. Anunoby finished the game with 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range. He also added three rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks in 41:36 minutes.

