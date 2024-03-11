OG Anunoby injury update: NBA Insider gives latest update on Knicks forward's return vs 76ers & more

The New York Knicks' OG Anunoby is reportedly set to come back soon as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The soonest possible return for the wingman is Tuesday when the Knicks take on their Atlantic Division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anunoby last suited up on Jan. 27 against the Miami Heat. He saw 33 minutes of action, scored 19 points and grabbed two steals. He then proceeded to miss the next 18 games. During that stretch, the Knicks went 8-10.

Initially, it was reported that he was dealing with an elbow inflammation before it was announced that he had undergone surgery to remove loose bone fragments on his right elbow.

OG Anunoby's impending return will provide some relief for the Knicks, who have dealt with numerous injuries in recent weeks.

OG Anunoby will be crucial for the Knicks during the playoff push

The Knicks' decision to trade RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby immediately paid off. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 27, the Knicks played 14 games and went 12-2.

During that stretch, Anunoby averaged 15.6 points on 51.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. He was also a pest on defense, averaging 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

In January, the Knicks were the top-rated team defensively with a rating of 104.4. This was a huge jump from where they were just the month before acquiring Anunoby as they were the worst defensive team in December with a rating of 123.6.

New York is currently fourth in the East with a 37-27 record but they have to fight hard to remain there. The tough defense that OG Anunoby provides and his ability to stretch the floor on offense will be crucial for the Knicks as the league enters the final push into the playoffs.

The Orlando Magic (37-28) and the Philadelphia 76ers (36-28) are within striking distance and could seize the fourth spot at any moment. The Indiana Pacers (36-29, 7th in East) and the Miami Heat (35-29, 8th in East) are not too far behind despite both teams currently sitting at Play-in spots.

The Knicks are still not at full strength since Julius Randle remains unavailable. The team has done well during the absence of their key players but getting a reliable two-way talent back with Anunoby's return will be a welcome sight for the team's fans.