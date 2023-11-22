"Oh hell naw!": Charles Barkley disgusted with Deandre Ayton rocking pearl necklace

Charles Barkley couldn't help but ridicule Deandre Ayton for wearing a pearl necklace while warming up before the Portland Trail Blazers' road game against the Phoenix Suns. Barkley and the TNT crew were analyzing the Suns' 120-107 win over their former starting center and his new teammates.

As the footage cut to Ayton's pregame warmup, where he sported a pearl necklace, it instantly grabbed Barkley's attention, who didn't waste any time expressing his annoyance with the player's neckpiece.

"What the hell? Is he wearing pearls? Oh hell naw!"

Barkley clearly has a problem with players dressing up uniquely. Earlier on Tuesday night, he called out Jordan Clarkson for sporting a pirate fit ahead of the Utah Jazz-LA Lakers game.

"Hey, Halloween was two weeks ago!" Barkley hysterically dissed Clarkson's outfit on air.

Ayton donning pearls during a pregame warmup was rare, though. Players generally avoid having fashionable accessories on them during shootarounds. That may have surprised Charles Barkley, leading to his reaction.

Deandre Ayton records efficient night in return to Phoenix

Deandre Ayton returned to Phoenix for the first time after getting traded. He had spent his entire career there before this season. Ayton landed in Portland as part of a three-team trade involving the Milwaukee Bucks, who secured Damian Lillard in that deal.

Ayton got his desired move to the Trail Blazers. He endured a turbulent equation with the Suns in his last two seasons. He had multiple arguments with Monty Williams. Ayton was also frustrated with the Suns' negotiations with him over a rookie max extension.

He eventually became a restricted free agent. Phoenix matched the four-year $133 million offer contract presented to him by the Pacers in 2022. But there was a feeling that a trade was imminent. Ayton hasn't spoken about his time with the Suns much, but the intensity he played with against his former team said a lot about the underlying grudge he holds.

Deandre Ayton had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 9-of-14 shooting. His former co-star Devin Booker also felt that the former No. 1 pick played with a different intensity.

"He played extra hard tonight," Booker said (via Suns' beat writer Gerald Bourguet). "I seen that, and my challenge for him is to play like that every night."

Ayton may have a grudge against the organization, but the Suns gave him a tribute video during the game. He was instrumental in their return as playoff contenders and the finals run in 2021.