“Halloween was 2 weeks ago”: Charles Barkley is merciless in dissing Jordan Clarkson’s pirate fit ahead of Lakers-Jazz

Charles Barkley's rib-tickling reviews on players' pre-game fits are guaranteed to be a must-watch when the 'Inside the NBA' crew is on TV. Several NBA stars have a penchant for dressing up uniquely, but that also comes with harsh reviews if they happen to play a game televised by TNT.

Barkley and his co-panelists never miss a beat when doing so. The latest victim of their jokes was Utah Jazz's flamboyant guard Jordan Clarkson. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year entered the LA Lakers' Crypto.com Arena, rocking a pirate pre-game fit. Barkley and the TNT crew were bamboozled after seeing Clarkson's fit.

"Hey, Halloween was two weeks ago!" Barkley hysterically said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Clarkson wore, pulling up for this high-stakes In-Season tournament game:

Expand Tweet

Right before Clarkson's walkout emerged, LeBron James' entrance was displayed on the TNT sets, showing the Lakers legend looking suave in a $3990 beige Zegna jacket. Barkley vehemently commented that it's how players should be dressing up before games.

Charles Barkley once comically pulled off Tyler Herro's post-game fit

One of Charles Barkley's most viral moments came about a year ago when he pulled off Tyler Herro's post-game fit. Herro was rocking a red shirt and below-knee-length shorts with a white vest, pairing it with black shades. The outfit created quite the buzz as something seemingly looked a tad off about it.

However, Barkley, surprisingly, had nice things to say about the outfit.

"That's not bad at all," Barkley said.

Shaquille O'Neal challenged Barkley to wear the same outfit the next time they were on-air. Ernie Johnson sarcastically said that it only looks good on Herro. The 'Chuckster' seemingly took offense to Johnson's comments.

"First of all, it's gonna look good on me," Barkley responded.

Johnson vehemently disagreed with his co-panelist. The TNT crew somehow got their wish to see Charles Barkley wearing those clothes after getting the outfit on the set. Barkley didn't hesitate to wear it and walked out with a swagger. Here's a clip of this incident:

Kenny Smith hilariously said it 'didn't look bad' on Barkley, while Johnson took a U-turn on his comments, saying the NBA legend did pull the outfit off well.