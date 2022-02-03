"Oh, Mr. Jordan! We're sorry; Just slow it down" - Charles Oakley recalls escaping speeding ticket with Michael Jordan

Many former NBA players have come out with outrageous Michael Jordan stories through the years. Those who have opened up about their precious Jordan experience have mostly been erstwhile teammates and opponents of the man known as His Airness.

Charles Oakley, who was Michael Jordan’s teammate for three years with the Chicago Bulls, dropped one of the most audacious stories ever told yet about MJ. The two players, who just came out of college during their time with the Bulls, developed a friendship that lasted to this day. During one of the early days of their careers, they found themselves just chilling, going somewhere.

Here’s how Oakley detailed a hilarious yet hair-raising day with Michael Jordan (via SportsNation):

"We just always go places together, so we were cruising on the highway doing about 110, 120. You could tell when somebody catching up on you, so the car was getting close to us, we just took off doing about 140, 150. Next thing we know, about 2 miles up the road about 20 police cars, and they had a roadblock for us. And we stopped and got out... 'Oh, Mr. Jordan! We're sorry; Just slow it down, we'll see you next week.'"

The story was published by Charles Oakley in his book, The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors.

Despite the former teammates playing opposite sides in one of the most savage rivalries in the league in the 90s, they have remained close through the years. Amidst the heated Chicago Bulls versus New York Knicks battles, the two never lost the camaraderie they shared back in the early days of their respective careers.

In 2002, Oakley joined Jordan on the Washington Wizards roster. The Knicks legend admitted that he joined MJ not to win a championship but to simply spend more time with his old friend. That bond could result in more windfall for the bruising big man with his upcoming journal.

Jordan himself added value and merit to Oakley’s memoir as the iconic superstar agreed to write the foreword of the book.

The Last Enforcer mostly contains stories by Oakley that have never been heard of or written. As one of Jordan’s closest friends, there are likely more sensational and probably shocking experiences that are in the offing.

The Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan’s team, could end their long playoff drought this season

The Charlotte Hornets could find themselves in the postseason for the first time in 6 years [Photo: Sporting News]

The Charlotte Hornets have made the playoffs only twice in the last 10 years. They have not made it to the postseason since the 2015-16 campaign, where they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round. Michael Jordan’s team almost made it last year but lost in the play-in tournament.

This season, that long playoff dry spell could finally end. The Hornets sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, holding a 28-23 record. If they are forced to battle through a play-in, they should have as good a chance as any in that format.

Behind the electrifying young core of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, Jordan’s dream of seeing his team host a playoff game could become a reality.

