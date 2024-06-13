"Oh it's official official"- Fans react to James Harden making debut appearance on girlfriend Paije Speights' IG feed

After their first appearance together at an event, James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights confirmed her relationship with "The Beard." Before the announcement, the two posted individual pictures from former Celtics guard Rajon Rondo's wedding, where they showed up in their stunning outfits. Following the post, several fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

Originally, the couple found themselves trending after a video of Speights catching the wedding bouquet went viral on social media. It garnered attention as James Harden's hilarious reaction of his eyes widening up got caught on camera as his girlfriend made the timely catch. Speights confirmed her relationship in an Instagram post that got over 8,000 likes.

In response to the post, numerous fans shared their reactions.

"Oh it's official official."

Fans react to Speights' IG

Fans discussed the relationship in the comments section:

"P said ain't no such thing as a soft launch round here," the fan posted.

"Wow P I did not know that was you who caught that bouquet lol @front_paije, yes to love," the fan posted.

One fan compared James Harden and Paije Speights' relationship to artists Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G.

"It's giving new age Faith & Biggie," the fan posted.

Viral incident of James Harden's girlfriend catching the wedding bouquet

During Rondo's wedding last Friday in Lake Como, Italy, James Harden appeared surprised when his girlfriend seemingly caught the wedding bouquet. X user Athlete Luxury (@AthletesLux) shared the video.

Paije Speights reacted to the viral moment on her Instagram story and explained what happened:

"I wasn't even participating lol," Speights posted. "I'm standing outside the circle in the back. The bouquet landed right at my feet. Hey a win is a win."

She immediately looked back at her Clippers star boyfriend and laughed at his reaction. While Speights considered it a win, Harden hasn't addressed or responded to the viral video with his reaction being used as a meme by fans.

Even the NBA analysts on ESPN's "Get Up" had a brief segment to react to the clip.

Be that as it may, Speights seemed to have enjoyed that incident, despite not even intending to catch it in the first place as she wasn't participating.