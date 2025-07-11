Skip Bayless didn’t hold back after Bronny James struggled through a rough shooting performance in the Lakers’ 87-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. In his third Summer League appearance of the year, Bronny faced off against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in a highly anticipated matchup that drew plenty of attention.
While Bronny delivered a few highlight moments on both ends of the court, it was his continued shooting struggles that stood out. Veteran analyst Skip Bayless took the opportunity to criticize the young guard, even drawing a comparison to his father, LeBron James, for bricking the game-winning 3-point attempt.
"Oh, well, like father like son," Bayless tweeted.
Bronny James took eight shots in the Lakers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, with six of those coming from beyond the arc. He started strong, confidently drilling his first 3-pointer over Cooper Flagg in the opening minutes. However, he went cold from there, missing his next five attempts from long range.
In the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James' son went 0-for-2 from three, and against the Miami Heat, he connected on just two of five attempts. So far in the Summer League, Bronny is shooting 3-for-13 from deep.
Skip Bayless praised Bronny James creating 3-point shots
Before taking shots at Bronny James and his father, LeBron James, Skip Bayless actually offered some praise for the former USC guard. The veteran analyst acknowledged Bronny's confidence in creating and attempting 3-pointers, even though most didn’t fall. Bayless also posted a few tweets highlighting Bronny’s two early buckets over Cooper Flagg to start the game.
While it wasn’t the shooting performance Bronny had hoped for, he’ll have a chance to bounce back. He’ll look to silence his critics with a stronger showing in the Lakers’ next Summer League matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
