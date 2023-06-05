"Oh y'all gotta work?"- Shaquille O'Neal relived that his NBA season is over and he mocks his fellow TV analysts

Shaquille O'Neal mocked his fellow analysts after his season as a broadcaster ended following Sunday's 2023 NBA Finals Game 2. The former LA Lakers superstar, who works with TNT as a TV analyst, wrapped up the season with NBA TV alongside Charles Barkley for the first two finals games.

O'Neal brutally mocked NBA TV co-hosts Grant Hill and Matt Winer as they have to be on-air until the final game of the season. Here's what O'Neal said in a hilarious segment following the Heat's 111-108 Game 2 win over the Nuggets:

"Oh y'all gotta work?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Neal couldn't hold his laughter after the hosts responded that their season didn't end yet. Shaq was a guest host on NBA TV, unlike Winer and Hill, who works full-time for the brand.

Shaq and TNT's season ended after Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. However, NBA TV was able to rope in the "Big Fella" and Charles Barkley to cover the finals as they have the same parent company as TNT, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. They have had Shaq, Barkley and Kenny Smith cover the finals before, and the trend continued this year.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley covered the first two games, and Kenny Smith will be taking over moving forward as his co-panelists embark on their summer vacation.

Shaquille O'Neal barely rests in his time off from TNT duties

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most workaholic public figures. The former NBA superstar has spread his wings across various fields. Last offseason, O'Neal put on his "DJ Diesel" hat and toured across the country and internationally.

He also kept himself busy with running his other businesses as usual. Shaq owns about 50 brands, which has helped him reach a net worth of $400 million. O'Neal also makes frequent public appearances, making himself available on various podcast shows and interviews. He's also seen attending other sports events during his time off from the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal runs a podcast with TNT called the "Big Podcast With Shaq." O'Neal and the TNT crew will return together in October when the new NBA season begins.

All panelists signed new long-term deals with the company last offseason, so fans will see their favorite analysts on TV for a few more years.

Also read: “That would be better for me”- Shaquille O’Neal’s response about iconic alley-oop dunk shows how much he misses Kobe Bryant

Poll : 0 votes