“Okay, I’ll go to Miami, thank you, sir, cool with me” - Shaquille O'Neal recalls conversation with Dr. Jerry Buss after he revealed Miami Heat wanted to acquire him

Shaquille O'Neal recently recalled his conversation with the late Dr. Jerry Buss before he left the LA Lakers. Shaq and the Lakers enjoyed plenty of success together. The team won three championships, with O'Neal winning the Finals MVP on all occasions. However, Shaq and the Lakers parted ways in 2004.

The Lakers traded him to the Miami Heat. In the latest episode of Hulu's ten-part docuseries on the Lakers, O'Neal revealed the conversation he had with then Lakers owner, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, before getting traded. Shaq said:

"Mr. Buss called me and said, 'hey man, I love you. I understand you don't want to take less money. Miami is interested in you.' Okay, I'll go to Miami. Thank you, sir, cool with me."

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Shaq explains why he requested a trade to Miami



"I saw something in D-Wade. I saw like a mixture of Penny and Kobe, but he didn’t have no help with him. So you get me down there with him getting double- or triple-teamed and that’s going to open it up for him." Shaq explains why he requested a trade to Miami "I saw something in D-Wade. I saw like a mixture of Penny and Kobe, but he didn’t have no help with him. So you get me down there with him getting double- or triple-teamed and that’s going to open it up for him." https://t.co/Fbk3t0v5pF

Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant's relationship soured during that stretch. They were forced to pick one of their two superstars to continue competing. O'Neal was still one of the most dominant players in the league at the time.

However, Bryant was younger and could've kept the franchise in the hunt for championships for a longer time. The move paid off as Bryant helped the Lakers make three NBA Finals appearances, winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Shaquille O'Neal wanted the maximum deal; LA Lakers' refusal led to his departure

Shaquille O'Neal demanded a trade from the LA Lakers after the franchise failed to meet the demands of his contract extension. In an old interview, current Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Shaq wanted the maximum amount of money for the maximum amount of term.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Hear more Lakers stories like this in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on



@JeanieBuss | @Jumpshot8 | @DarthAmin Want to hear how the conversation about trading Shaq went between Dr. Jerry Buss and Phil Jackson? Jeanie Buss fills us inHear more Lakers stories like this in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on @hulu Want to hear how the conversation about trading Shaq went between Dr. Jerry Buss and Phil Jackson? Jeanie Buss fills us in ⬇️Hear more Lakers stories like this in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on @hulu @JeanieBuss | @Jumpshot8 | @DarthAmin https://t.co/eb3WWPWnzY

However, with O'Neal aging, the Lakers refused to meet his demands. They reached an agreement with the Miami Heat to trade him. The Lakers received Caron Butler, Brian Grant, Lamar Odom, and a future first-round and second-round pick in return.

It was the right move by the LA Lakers. Kobe Bryant was a free agent the same summer. The friction in his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal was no secret. If Shaq would've re-signed, Bryant may have left the team in free agency. The Lakers would've spent heavily on Shaq's extension and would have struggled to compete in the long term.

They traded O'Neal at a time when he still had significant trade value. In eight seasons for the Lakers, Shaq averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Bryant re-signed with the team. He led them to eight consecutive playoff appearances between 2006 and 2013. The Lakers won two championships under his leadership.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far