“OKC is gangbuster to start the season” - Damian Lillard trade saga gets blockbuster suggestion from Chris Mannix

Fans have been waiting for Damian Lillard to be dealt by the Portland Trail Blazers this summer, but it's looking like the trade won't be happening anytime this offseason. Still, there's a chance for Lillard to be traded during the 2023-24 season, and NBA analyst Chris Mannix has suggested a different team to trade for him.

The Blazers have been hesitant to send their franchise star to the Miami Heat this summer. Miami doesn't have enough assets that could satisfy the Portland front office and agree to trade Lillard to them. Due to this, fans are witnessing a standoff between the player and the franchise.

Speaking on The Crossover NBA Show, Chris Mannix recently said that a different team should try and pursue the frustrated All-Star. The analyst has named the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team that could attempt to pursue Lillard.

"Let’s say Oklahoma City is gangbuster to start the season." Mannix said. "They win 60% of their games through January and they’re sitting in 3rd or 4th in the West. Oklahoma City knows they can't pay all these guys on their roster. They've got a surplus of young talent, they've got a surplus of draft picks."

"What’s to stop Sam Presti from saying, 'You know what, Damian Lillard's got three and a half years left in his deal, let's go get him. Let's put Lillard in the backcourt with Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and with Lu Dort as the three man and let's see how that works,'" Mannix added.

It may be just a mock trade, but it could come to fruition if in case Portland continues to hold onto Lillard. As for the All-Star point guard, he has no choice but to play for the Thunder if ever it comes to that situation.

With that, he'll have a young core that could help him compete in the Western Conference.

Will SGA be enough help for Damian Lillard if he gets traded to the Thunder?

Damian Lillard has spent 11 seasons in Portland and the organization has failed time and again to give him enough help. With Mannix's suggestion, the seven-time All-Star could have the opportunity that he's been looking for with the Thunder.

Not only will he be paired with a solid All-Star player, but the team also has enough assets to trade for significant players that could help them compete for a championship. Looking at it, Lillard being traded to Oklahoma City is far better than Miami, as the former team has a young core that has endless potential.

Still, it's a trade that hasn't been officially discussed and Lillard's situation could change.

