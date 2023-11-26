"OKC Predators would be a sick name" - Thunder playing Josh Giddey vs 76ers after alleged minor scandal has NBA fans ridiculing franchise

The OKC Thunder’s decision to play Josh Giddey against the Philadelphia 76ers despite news of him allegedly dating a minor has sparked controversy and drawn the attention of fans.

The league is currently investigating the accusation that the 21-year-old guard had an improper relationship with an underage girl. The allegations emerged via social media, with a since-deleted post suggesting that a girl who was allegedly seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior.

While speaking to the reporters at Oklahoma City practice on Friday, Giddey said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I understand the question, obviously, but no, there's no further comment right now."

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, it was announced that Giddey would be available to play despite the allegations.

“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we made,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

Expand Tweet

Fans have criticized the franchise for its seemingly hands-off approach to the situation, with some calling for Giddey to be suspended until the investigation is complete and one quipping that the franchise should change its name to “OKC Predators.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans pointed out the difference in how the NBA addressed the Ja Morant incident compared to the recent situation involving Josh Giddey. Morant was suspended 25 games for flashing a gun on social media twice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“Ball is on NBA’s court” on Josh Giddey investigation, says OKC coach

During the pre-game media conference, OKC coach Daigneault said playing Giddey was “not even a decision.” He said that it’s a ‘league matter’ now.

Expand Tweet

"No change in status from a basketball standpoint, and I still have no comment on anything else."

When asked what makes him comfortable with his decision to play while the league looks into the situation, Daigneault said:

"Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we’ve made. It’s really not even a decision, to be honest with you."

"It's obviously a league matter at this point," Daigneault added. "The ball is in their court on that one."

In 15 games before the allegations came to light, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Thunder.