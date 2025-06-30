OKC star Jalen Williams sacrificed his health for glory, set to undergo wrist surgery

Jalen Williams is set to undergo surgery after he sacrificed his health to bring glory to his team in the NBA Finals. The OKC Thunder's second scoring option was an indispensable asset against the Indiana Pacers on the biggest basketball stage of them all.

He showed up when his team needed him the most and helped them lift their first championship. However, in the process, Williams injured himself and will need to undergo wrist surgery.

On Monday, Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza reported that OKC's general manager, Sam Presti, knew that Williams suffered a ligament tear in his wrist, which required surgery after the regular season. But Williams played through the injury and helped the team to win it all.

Williams averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the playoffs. He also delivered a 40-point masterclass in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure a 120-109 win and give them a crucial 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

In the end, Williams' sacrifice paid off as the Thunder won the series in Game 7 (103-91).

Jalen Williams recalls his first experience with alcohol in post-Finals win celebrations

Jalen Williams became the talk of the town after winning his first ring. The Thunder forward impressed many with the tenacity and skill he displayed during the entire postseason. He is among the rising young talent in the league with a bright future as he takes care of his body and doesn't drink.

However, J-Dub had to sacrifice his no-drinking policy one time. On Tuesday, he appeared as a guest on ESPN's SportsCenter and revealed that he promised his teammates that he would drink if they won a ring.

So, to keep his word, Jalen Williams tried alcohol for the first time in his life with his teammates but was disgusted with the experience.

"I drank a little bit, had a couple of shots, champagne, and beer. It was all disgusting, I'm gonna stick to Shirley Temples, I had a lot of those yesterday and a lot of water," Williams said.

Following his revelation, the show's host asked Williams if he would ever drink again, and the Thunder star revealed that he had retired from drinking.

