OKC star reacts to NBA investigation announcement with "Future" hit

Shams Charania reported on Friday that the NBA is investigating the OKC Thunder for “potentially violating the league’s player participation policy.” The game under review is the Thunder’s 107-89 win on Mar. 7 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Oklahoma held out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Williams, who earned his first All-Star selection this season, reacted on Instagram with a story. He used Future’s hit to make a point:

“Feds Did a Sweep”

The Thunder faced a brutal stretch after the All-Star game, playing eight games in 13 nights. In their ninth game, they held out their starting five in a home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Oklahoma gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams a rest. Chet Holmgren (right leg contusion), Isaiah Hartenstein (broken nose) and Lu Dort (knee) were also on the inactive list heading into the game.

The NBA has been monitoring unnecessary absences. It penalized the Utah Jazz $100,000 for violating the Player’s Participation Policy. The Jazz kept Lauri Markkanen out against the Washington Wizards on Mar. 5 and other recent games.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA is also looking into the Philadelphia 76ers for the same potential violation committed by the Jazz.

The OKC Thunder leaned on a suffocating defense and second-stringers to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-89

The Portland Trail Blazers were slight underdogs heading into their Mar. 7 matchup against the OKC Thunder. Without their starting five, Oklahoma rolled to a 107-89 win behind their NBA-best defense and second-stringers.

OKC limited their visitors to 33-for-95 shooting (34.7%), including 8-for-43 (18.6%) from deep. Backup shooting guard Aaron Wiggins provided the scoring punch with 30 points. Seldom-used forward Jaylin Williams contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma’s makeshift frontline, combined for 26 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault did not start Alex Caruso to provide the team a lift off the bench. Caruso delivered 17 points and hounded Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on defense. Oklahoma proved that even when hobbled, it can still pull off surprises.

