"OKC sweep incoming" - NBA fans react as Tyrese Haliburton's performance for ages drags Pacers to NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals after Tyrese Haliburton led them to a win in Game 6 against the New York Knicks. The Pacers last appeared in 2000, when they lost to the LA Lakers. Fans online reacted to the game, as well as the matchup between the Pacers and OKC Thunder.
Haliburton finished with 21 points, six rebounds and 13 assists, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter to close the series and earn the win. Pascal Siakam had 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while Andrew Nembhard locked down Jalen Brunson and registered six steals.
Brunson was limited to just 19 points on 18 shots, committing five turnovers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but his defensive efforts weren't there in Game 6. Josh Hart was a non-factor and OG Anunoby was the Knicks' best player.
NBA fans reacted to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers earning an NBA Finals matchup against the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the dominant OKC Thunder. Some fans are favoring the Thunder, who will be the heavy favorites to win the championship, while others dissect the New York Knicks' failure.
