OKC Thunder depth chart after signing Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein

After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference playoffs, the OKC Thunder reloaded for next season. Before the 2024 NBA draft started, the team grabbed headlines when they traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for defensive ace Alex Caruso. Some NBA observers already predicted Oklahoma’s move to be one of the most impactful transactions in the offseason.

The Thunder weren’t done, though. They only had one pick in the draft (No. 12) and used it to get Nikola Topic. GM Sam Presti also traded for Dillon Jones (No. 26) from the Washington Wizards. To cap it off, Presti also acquired Ajay Mitchell (No. 38) from the New York Knicks.

The free agency also saw the OKC Thunder land Isaiah Hartenstein, who picked Oklahoma over New York. Presti turned his team’s superb roster into an even deeper and more threatening unit.

Here's OKC Thunder's depth chart after adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein:

Pos. Player Role PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Starter PG Cason Wallace Reserve PG Nikola Topic Reserve SG Lu Dort Starter SG Alex Caruso Reserve SG Aaron Wiggins Reserve SG Isaiah Joe Reserve SG Ajay Mitchell Reserve SF Jalen Williams Starter SF Ousmane Dieng Reserve SF Dillon Jones Reserve PF Chet Holmgren Starter PF Kenrich Williams Reserve C Isaiah Hartenstein Starter C Jaylin Williams Reserve

OKC Thunder wanted size and got what they wanted

In the loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the OKC Thunder saw how they needed to shore up their frontline. Chet Holmgren did just fine but Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford gave him fits as the series progressed. The physicality of Dallas’ big men bothered Oklahoma’s lanky forward.

Getting Isaiah Hartenstein will give the Thunder the physical interior force that will strengthen the team’s rebounding and paint defense. Hartenstein was a big reason the New York Knicks beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

In Alex Caruso, Oklahoma also has a 6-foot-5 player who routinely plays defense against much bigger players. Former Thunder coach Billy Donovan used the “Carushow” as the Bulls’ power forward in certain matchups.

Caruso, Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a pain to play against on the perimeter. Getting past them will mean meeting Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the back line. The OKC Thunder defense, elite last season, is likely to be even better with their recent additions.

Dillons Jones, who the Thunder traded for on draft night from the Knicks, is listed as 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Out of the three rookies, he is the only one who can contribute next season. Nikola Topic will redshirt next season to recover from an injury while Ajay Mitchell will need more time to develop.

The Thunder have promptly addressed their needs and then some in the offseason. Sam Presti will likely tinker with the roster more before the start of training camp but it looks like his team is ready for the 2024-25 campaign.

