  OKC Thunder Injury Report: $23 million guard to miss season debut after rare testicular procedure

OKC Thunder Injury Report: $23 million guard to miss season debut after rare testicular procedure

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:56 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
OKC Thunder's Nikola Topic expected to miss at least four weeks (Image Source: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder are preparing for the 2025-26 NBA season, as they seek to defend their championship. However, the Thunder won't be in full force since guard Nikola Topic will be out for at least four weeks. The team reported on Monday that Topic will miss the beginning of the season after undergoing a testicular procedure.

The maximum duration of Topic's absence would be at least six weeks, even though they indicated that it may last four weeks. Last season, the Serbian guard was expected to make his NBA debut. Unfortunately for the guard, he suffered an ACL tear and missed the entire campaign.

The supporters are eagerly awaiting the 6-foot-6 guard's league debut. But injuries have played a factor in preventing the $23 million guard from stepping onto the court. Even without him, though, the Thunder were still able to win the NBA title.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was looking forward to being on the court with Topic ahead of the new campaign. Over the weekend, he was asked about his thoughts on playing together with the former No. 12 pick.

“He just understands how to play basketball. If I had to sum it up in one sentence. He sees the game, he’s poised, he has size, he’s strong, and he doesn’t step out of I guess what he knows he can do,” SGA said.
“He’s solid and I would say his gift is just like how he sees the floor, sees the game, sees the next possession and that’s hard for players to get a natural feel for the game, see the game.”

Unfortunately for SGA and the rest of the OKC Thunder, they'll have to be patient for Topic to make his NBA debut.

How did Topic perform in the OKC Thunder's first preseason game?

On Sunday, the OKC Thunder had their first preseason game of the year. They played against the Charlotte Hornets and had a 135-114 victory. The entire starting five of SGA, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein didn't make an appearance.

Other players had an opportunity to rise as a result. The Thunder settled on Topic as the starting point guard, allowing him to showcase his skills and talent on the floor for the fans. He appeared in 31 minutes with 10 points, four rebounds and seven assists. The 20-year-old guard shot 44.4% from the field against the Hornets.

Early on, the youngster is showcasing how well he can play and develop chemistry on the floor with his teammates. Most of his passes were on point, which shows that he's willing to share the rock for easy baskets. Topic's teammates in the OKC Thunder have benefited from having a willing passer on the team.


