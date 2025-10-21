OKC Thunder Injury Report: Jalen Williams joined by 3-point sniper and backup big for opening night (Oct. 21)

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 21, 2025 11:30 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Jalen Williams joined by 3-point sniper and backup big for opening night (Oct. 21) - Source: Imagn

The OKC Thunder begin their title defense with a season-opener against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. However, they will be without the service of one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who continues to recover from wrist surgery.

He underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. The Thunder have him listed as inactive for the game, and details of a possible return have not been released yet and he is not expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Joining Williams on the injury report is 3-point specialist Isaiah Joe. The former Arkansas Razorbacks star is dealing with a left knee contusion, according to the official injury report, which he suffered during the preseason.

Also out for the opener is backup big Kenrich Williams. He is recovering from left knee surgery (an arthroscopic procedure). According to Justin Martinez of “The Oklahoman,” he’s expected to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

OKC Thunder exercises option on youngsters ahead of season opener

The OKC Thunder announced on Sunday that they have picked up the contract options for Nikola Topic and Cason Wallace. The defending champions picked up Topic’s third-year option and Wallace’s fourth-year option, locking both young guards for the future.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) drives up the court against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at North Charleston Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Arthur Ellis-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) drives up the court against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at North Charleston Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Arthur Ellis-Imagn Images
"The Oklahoma City Thunder exercised its third-year contract option on guard Nikola Topić and its fourth-year contract option on guard Cason Wallace, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti,” The OKC Thunder announced via a press release.
Nikola Topic has a $5.4 million team option for the 2026-27 season and another worth $7.4 million for 2027-28, while Cason Wallace’s $7.4 million option covers next season.

Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dribbles down the court as Denver Nuggets guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dribbles down the court as Denver Nuggets guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After the 2026-27 campaign, Wallace will become a restricted free agent, which will give the OKC Thunder the chance to retain their defensive standout with a new deal.

Edited by Ubong Richard
