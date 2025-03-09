OKC Thunder injury report: Latest on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's status for game against Nuggets (Mar. 9)

The OKC Thunder will face off against the Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated regular season game on Sunday. The Thunder will have all their star players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, back in action for the marquee matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was rested in OKC's previous game where the shorthanded Thunder secured a 107-89 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Chet Holmgren, who has missed the last two games due to a lower right leg injury, has been cleared to play against the Nuggets.

Jalen Williams, who missed the Blazers game with a right wrist sprain, will also return for the game against Denver. Isaiah Hartenstein, sidelined previously due to a nasal fracture re-injury, is cleared to play on Sunday. Similarly, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace will suit up after missing the previous game.

On the other hand, Ajay Mitchell (right great toe surgery), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Alex Ducas (G League two-way) will remain unavailable.

The Thunder currently have the best record in the Western Conference, holding the top spot with a 52-11 record through 63 games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets sit in second place with a 41-22 record, also through 63 games.

This matchup not only features a battle between two heavyweights but also pits two top MVP candidates against each other. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are both engaged in a fierce race for the coveted MVP award.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder?

The Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder game will take place on Sunday, Mar. 9, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Thunder game will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN+ while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

