OKC Thunder Injury Report: Major updates on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren emerge for Portland game (Mar. 7)

The OKC Thunder have a lengthy injury report ahead of Friday's clash against the Portland Trail Blazers. Four players who played Wednesday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies will not be in action.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren headline the list. Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second game of the season, citing rest. Meanwhile, Holmgren may join him on the sidelines with a right low leg contusion. It could be his second consecutive absence. He's questionable. Jalen Williams is out with a right wrist sprain.

Lu Dort is out after suffering a right patellofemoral soreness following Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Hartenstein will also be among the new additions to the injury list with Williams, Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander. The veteran is out after aggravating his nasal fracture injury. Cason Wallace is out with a right knee contusion.

Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic remain on the sidelines, recovering from toe and knee surgeries.

It seems like the Thunder are taking precautions with most of their key role players by giving them occasional rest after improving to 51-11 and inching closer to early playoff qualification after sealing a postseason berth with at least a play-in tournament finish.

The OKC Thunder also have an early game on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

OKC Thunder game preview vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The OKC Thunder will be without their entire starting lineup should Chet Holmgren miss Friday's clash. It opens up opportunities for the reserves to get reps in and make a case to crack the playoff rotation as an eighth or ninth man.

The Portland Trail Blazers are an ideal opponent to afford so many injury absentees against, considering they are also missing several rotation players like Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III. Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija are also questionable.

The Thunder enter this contest behind a five-game winning streak, while the Trail Blazers have lost two games in that stretch. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, the Thunder's home court.

