OKC Thunder sanction new $900 million arena capitalizing on success of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander era 

The OKC Thunder have been one of the more dominant teams in the NBA this season, despite being the youngest team in the NBA. The success they are enjoying now, in addition to their extremely bright future, has Oklahoma City ready to welcome in the new era at a new stadium.

According to Jessie Smith, a writer for The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma City Council unanimously voted to authorize plans to demolish the former Praire Surf Studios facility. The downtown building will be removed as part of the process of building a new arena for the Thunder to play in.

Demolition is set to last from March until September, and the destruction of the old building is one of many steps being taken towards the construction of a new arena, which is being valued at no less than $900 million. The construction of the new arena is scheduled to last for a few years, but if everything goes to plan, the arena will be operational before the 2030-31 NBA season.

How bright is the future for the Thunder as the city moves forward with their new arena?

The OKC Thunder have become a staple in Oklahoma City since their arrival from Seattle in 2008. The team enjoyed successful seasons led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, but the new arena will be the home court for the current iteration of the Thunder, led by MVP-favorite Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Chet Holmgren and first time All-Star Jalen Williams.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault have been applauded for the construction of the roster, but have their work cut out for them moving forward. Both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are eligible to sign contract extensions this summer and are the top priorities for Presti this offseason.

Looking towards the future, the Thunder are in a great position, possessing rights to up to 15 first round picks in the next seven years, along with more than 20 in the second round. However, much of the focus for this Thunder team is on the present as they prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

Regardless of how the season finishes, the OKC Thunder have one of the brightest futures in the NBA and will greet it in a new arena in downtown Oklahoma City in 2030.

