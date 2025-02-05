OKC Thunder Trade News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team helps Pelicans clear $1.4m above luxury tax in Daniel Theis deal

Currently sitting in first place in the Western Conference, the OKC Thunder are a team many expected to be active at the trade deadline. They've finally entered the fold, but it wasn't a move typically of a team looking to contend.

On Wednesday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania reported a trade between the Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans. In a move he's done so many times, Thunder general manager Sam Presti took on money in exchange for draft capital. OKC acquired veteran center Daniel Theis and draft compensation.

While this move does give the Thunder more depth in the frontcourt, this trade primarily aids the Pelicans. With Theis' expiring contract off their books, New Orleans has now ducked under the luxury tax line.

Paying the luxury tax doesn't make much sense for the Pelicans because they currently have the third-worst record in the NBA. Injuries to numerous key players have made this season go off the rails for them. With Theis being on an expiring contract, holding on to him post-deadline doesn't make much sense.

For the Thunder, Theis will slot in behind Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren when he returns from injury. He is someone who can provide solid rotation minutes in the regular season and has some playoff experience under his belt. Across the 38 games he appeared in for the Pelicans this season, Theis averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

OKC Thunder listed among best fits for Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward

In the second half of the NBA regular season, the OKC Thunder look primed to compete for a championship. They have an MVP-level talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and numerous depth pieces around them. If GM Sam Presti can upgrade the margins, it could drastically improve their odds of contending.

In the final days leading up to the trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele has become a name thrown around. The staff at The Athletic touched on him in their updated trade board and listed the Thunder as one of his best fits.

Yabusele can easily be a complementary piece on the Thunder roster. He's proven to be a versatile frontcourt player, playing power forward and center for the Sixers. Yabusele also produces on both ends, making him enticing to a team like OKC.

While breaking down Yabusele, The Athletic reported that it could come down to a bidding war for second-round picks. If so, the Thunder can easily outbid other contenders with their war chest of assets.

"Look for nearly every contender to get involved here, from Cleveland to Boston to Denver to the Lakers to the Warriors, and may the best bid win even though league sources don’t expect it to reach the level of being a first-round pick."

Yabusele shocked many with his second stint in the NBA, and he could certainly help the OKC Thunder contend out West if he were dealt there.

